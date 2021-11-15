Submit Release
Gov. Wolf Joins President Biden at Signing of Historic Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act into Law

Governor Tom Wolf joined fellow governors and President Joe Biden today at the White House as the president signed the historic, bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act into law. 

“I’m honored to stand with President Biden and my fellow governors to witness this historic moment, which will bring tens of billions of dollars in critical infrastructure funding to Pennsylvania,” Gov. Wolf said. “These investments will strengthen not only our infrastructure, but our economy, our environment, and good union-paying jobs. It will undoubtedly move Pennsylvania forward and I am grateful that the president shares my commitment to addressing these critical needs.”  

The new law will provide, over the next five years, more than $13 billion to address roads and bridges, $2.8 billion for public transportation, $100 million to expand high-speed internet access, and more to Pennsylvania. 

