RED NOSE DAY & WITH LOVE DARLING ONE-OF-A-KIND GLOBAL PHILANTHROPIC PARTNERSHIP
EINPresswire.com/ -- Year-long collaboration between Comic Relief US, the organization behind the Red Nose Day campaign to end child poverty and sustainable jewelry brand, With Love Darling launches today
Red Nose Day x With Love Darling, an all-new fashion accessories partnership, is proud to announce their launch today. For their first collection, Red Nose Day x With Love Darling will be donating 100% of net proceeds from their new capsule to help support children facing poverty in the US and around the world throughout 2021-2022.
With Love Darling (WLD) is a sustainable jewelry company that was founded on supporting the UN Global Goals and helping to better the world one mission at a time. Founder Elisabeth Crossley-Wright knew that she wanted to help more people which sparked the idea behind the partnership with Red Nose Day USA. WLD designed the five-piece collection to support the organization and all that they do for children, from healthy living assistance to providing quality educations and more. The specially designed capsule collection includes gold-plated earrings, beaded and silk women’s bracelets, and a unisex corded bracelet with gold-plated details.
Elisabeth Crossley-Wright, With Love Darling founder, comments, “As a company, we wanted to do more with our platform and partnering with Red Nose Day, an organization who already is incredibly dedicated to helping others, seemed like the perfect fit! We have been working on this collaboration for quite some time and are so excited to begin changing lives together one bracelet, or necklace at a time.”
Underserved children continue to be disproportionately impacted by the devastating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The need is greater than ever for funds to help provide food, shelter, medical care, education and more. Funds raised for Red Nose Day support programs to ensure that children who are living in poverty are safe, healthy, educated and empowered.
"Impactful storytelling and a commitment to the UN Sustainable Development Goals are hallmarks of Comic Relief US and our approach to helping drive positive change," said Alison Moore, CEO of Comic Relief US, the parent company of Red Nose Day US. "With Love Darling's commitment to Red Nose Day expressed through their new line of jewelry it is a shining example of corporate partnerships and creativity leveraged to fight poverty. We're proud to partner in this exciting project."
Red Nose Day x With Love Darling is live as of today, November 15th 2021. Please visit https://withlovedarling.com/collections/red-nose-day-x-with-love-darling for more information on the partnership and to purchase pieces from the collection.
About With Love Darling:
With Love Darling is built around aiming to inspire and engage our customer to buy, live and think more sustainably. Each piece is produced in developing countries, giving the artisans income to lift themselves and their families out of poverty. Before starting With Love Darling, founder Elisabeth Crossley-Wright worked for the United Nations and experienced firsthand the massive importance of their Global Goals, inspiring her to support these by manufacturing ethically and sustainably with fair wages and recycled materials. By building the collection around the UN’s Global Goals, our products make great impact for people while minimizing the drain on Mother Nature. With Love Darling dreams big, hoping to change the world one piece of jewelry at a time. For more information, visit www.withlovedarling.com and follow @withlovedarling
About Red Nose Day:
Red Nose Day USA is a fundraising campaign run by the non-profit organization Comic Relief US, a registered U.S. 501(c)(3). Red Nose Day started in the U.K. in 1988, built on the foundation that the power of entertainment can drive positive change. To date, it has raised over $1 billion globally. Since its US launch in 2015, Red Nose Day has raised over $270 million and positively impacted over 29 million children in the US and around the world. Money raised supports programs that ensure the children who need it most are safe, healthy, educated and empowered. For more information about Red Nose Day USA and its impact, visit www.rednoseday.org. Follow @RedNoseDayUSA on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.
