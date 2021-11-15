S.W.O.R.D. International Inc. establishing operations in Greenville County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – S.W.O.R.D. International Inc. (S.W.O.R.D.), a manufacturer of unique, purpose-built small arms and defense equipment, is relocating and establishing its manufacturing operations in Greenville County. The $9.5 million investment will create 55 new jobs.

Founded in 2010 by U.S. military special operations veterans and manufacturing experts, S.W.O.R.D. produces specialty firearms, airdrop solutions, robotics and accessories primarily for the U.S. military and law enforcement organizations. The company holds multiple patents for specialized products.

Located at 231 Beverly Road in Greenville, the company’s new 44,000-square-foot facility will enhance and expedite production, testing capabilities and distribution. The new operations will allow for quicker innovation, rapid prototyping, optimal evaluation of products and faster customer response.

The upfit of the manufacturing and distribution space is expected to be completed by January 2022. Individuals interested in joining the S.W.O.R.D. team should visit the company’s website, and military veterans are strongly encouraged to apply.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development credits related to this project.

QUOTES

“S.W.O.R.D. International is extremely excited to join the Greenville community as we expand our operations to support our military and law enforcement professionals. Several locations were considered during the course of this project, but the community and culture of Greenville made our decision easy.” -S.W.O.R.D. International Inc. Vice President Jason Hamilton

“South Carolina continues to be extremely competitive in attracting companies looking to set up new operations. The decision by S.W.O.R.D. International Inc. to locate its new facility in South Carolina is another sign that our state’s business-friendly climate, skilled workforce and exceptional market access are working to attract investments that create new jobs.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“Team South Carolina is proud of our veteran-established business community and the companies that serve our armed forces. We proudly welcome S.W.O.R.D. International Inc. to Greenville County and look forward to their success.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“Greenville County is always pleased to welcome a new company like S.W.O.R.D. International Inc. to grow and thrive here. The company’s expertise in developing advanced armaments and supplies for the U.S. military and law enforcement is extremely important, and its passion for being good community citizens and providing long-term career paths for veterans and other citizens fits well here. We wish S.W.O.R.D. great success.” -Greenville County Council Chairman and Greenville Area Development Corporation Board Member Willis Meadows