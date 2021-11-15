Submit Release
Sen. Bill Eigel Encourages Constituents to Attend MoDOT Meeting on Transportation Needs

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Bill Eigel, R-Weldon Spring, is encouraging his constituents to attend a public meeting hosted by the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) on Wednesday, Dec. 8, from 4-6 p.m. at the Forest Park Visitor Center at 5595 Grand Drive in St. Louis. The department is looking for public input as it works to develop a list of high priority transportation needs throughout the state.

“MoDOT is holding public meetings to hear from Missourians across the state to determine the roads and bridges most in need of repair or replacement,” Sen. Eigel. “Well-maintained roads and bridges are essential to our local economy. I think this is a great opportunity for your voice to be heard and to tell the department about our community’s most pressing transportation needs. I would encourage you to attend this meeting or submit a comment online.”

You may submit comments regarding unfunded needs in the community through Dec. 22 at modot.org/submit-comments and view MoDOT’s current High Priority Unfunded Needs list at modot.org/unfundedneeds.

To learn more about Sen. Eigel, please visit his Missouri Senate webpage: www.senate.mo.gov/eigel.

