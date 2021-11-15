2021-11-15 11:36:20.977 Son Gifts Mother $100,000 Winning Scratchers Ticket

Submit Release
Son Gifts Mother $100,000 Winning Scratchers Ticket

A gamer gave his mother a Missouri Lottery “SKEE-BALL®” Scratchers ticket that beat the “High Score” to win a $100,000 top prize in the game.

The Callaway County resident shared that her son was a fan of video games and bought her the “SKEE-BALL®” ticket as a gift.

When asked how he reacted to finding out about her win, she shared, “He didn’t believe me at first. He’s pretty excited now!”

She plans to use some of the winnings to take a vacation and purchase a truck for her son.

The winning ticket was sold at Casey’s General Store, 115 Triplett Drive, in Holts Summit.

In FY21, players in Callaway County won more than $8.4 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $825,000 in commissions and bonuses, and more than $799,000 in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.

