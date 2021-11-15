G. Peterson Consulting Group Inc. Announces New Office Serving the Midwest Amid its 25th Anniversary

G. Peterson Consulting Group, Inc announced today the opening of its new recruiting offices in the Midwest region.

HOLLADAY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Heavy civil, heavy highway, public works, and commercial construction recruiting specialists, G. Peterson Consulting Group, Inc announced today the opening of its new recruiting offices in the Midwest region. Serving Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wisconsin, the new offices will accommodate rapid growth and leverage the area's diverse regional talent pool.

Founded in 1996 by longtime industry leader Gary A. Peterson, G. Peterson Consulting Group, Inc. specializes in matching mid to upper-level management heavy construction professionals with companies across the United States. The group has been in business for 25 years, placing over 7,000 candidates nationwide.

With considerable population growth and subsequent infrastructure and commercial construction investments in the region, G. Peterson Consulting Group, Inc.'s new office in the Midwest will work more closely with firms and meet critical staffing needs. This office will expand its national presence beyond its headquarters at 6440 S. Millrock Drive Suite 450 Salt Lake City, Utah 84121.

"The opening of our G. Peterson Consulting Group's new office in the Midwest is the result of the hard work we've put in for the last 25 years and an essential stepping stone towards expanding into the future," said Gary A. Peterson, the firm's president, and CEO. "The new offices will be the first of many significant changes for the company. We are ready and excited to keep strengthening construction firms in the Midwest one person at a time."

G. Peterson Consulting Group, Inc. exclusively serves companies across the United States in the industries of Heavy Civil, Heavy Highway, Mass Excavation, Underground Utilities, Tunneling, Asphalt & Concrete Paving, Concrete Structures, Deep Foundation, Earth Retention, Water & Wastewater Treatment Plants; Asphalt, Concrete, and Aggregate Material Production, Marine and Dredging, Multifamily Construction, and Commercial Construction.

As experts focused exclusively on serving the heavy civil, heavy highway, public works, and commercial construction industries, G. Peterson Consulting Group, Inc. has partnered closely with the country's largest and Florida's regional firms since 1996 to place best-in-class mid to top-management talent.

You can learn more about G. Peterson Consulting Group, Inc. at www.pcg-online.com.

Contact

Amanda Larrinaga

(801) 953-0995

amanda@pcg-online.com

Mariah Knopp

(509) 499-5476

mariah@pcg-online.com