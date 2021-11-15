Data-Tech Named Top 10 Largest Managed IT Service Company in Tampa Bay
Data-Tech is ranked tenth Largest Managed IT Service Company in the Tampa Bay area.TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Data-Tech, a provider of managed IT services based in Tampa Bay, has been named one of the Top Ten Largest Managed IT Service Company in the region once again! The award, presented by Tampa Bay Business Journal, ranks Data-Tech at number ten out of the forty-nine companies that were nominated. The ranking was determined by examining revenue growth over three years with an emphasis placed on customer reviews and feedback. To maintain rankings next year, the company plans to continue concentrating efforts on providing excellent customer service, as well as focusing on the latest cybersecurity threats that are becoming increasingly difficult for organizations to defend against.
The MSP provides a wide range of technology and management solutions for mostly small and medium sized businesses throughout Florida. It also offers 24/7 monitoring, server installation and maintenance, disaster recovery planning, and more to help ensure that all customers' systems are safe from potentially catastrophic cyber threats such as malware or ransomware attacks. "We're thrilled to be recognized by this award," said Derek LaPlante, Executive Business Development Representative. "It's an honor to work with so many companies who believe in our ability to provide top quality service."
As a premier Managed Service Provider in Florida for over two decades, with its own in-house Data Center, Data-Tech is a reliable choice when looking for an MSP.
