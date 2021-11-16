Did Science Just Find the Best Way to Fast for Weight Loss?
Intermittent fasting is one of the safest and most effective ways to lose weight. There are many different varieties, including the 5:2 and 16:8 diets adherence
You can't help someone up a hill without getting closer to the top yourself”TENAFLY, NEW JERSEY, USA, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Intermittent fasting is one of the safest and most effective ways to lose weight. There are many different varieties, including the 5:2 and 16:8 diets, but according to a recent analysis conducted by the University of Illinois at Chicago, there is one approach that trumps the others in terms of efficacy and adherence.
— Joey Dweck
Unlike the vegan diet or keto diet, intermittent fasting is a special kind of diet as it doesn’t restrict what you can eat; it only specifies when you can take your meals. The two most popular versions are the 5:2 diet – with five regular eating days and two fasting days – and the 16:8 diet – where you fast every day for 16 hours and eat for eight – but there are probably hundreds of versions of these two, all being a variation on the theme.
In a recent analysis called “Cardiometabolic Benefits of Intermittent Fasting” (via ScienceDaily), published in the Annual Review of Nutrition in October 2021, researchers concluded that “all forms of fasting reviewed produced mild to moderate weight loss, 1%-8% from baseline weight.”
The paper also notes that "results [from intermittent fasting diets] are similar to that of more traditional, calorie-restrictive diets", which might sound strange at first, but at the end of the day, the old saying "calorie is king" still stands. Any diet that restricts calorie intake will eventually result in weight loss, one way or another.
That said, intermittent fasting has more than one health benefit (if weight loss can be considered a health benefit). As the paper states, "Intermittent fasting regimens may also benefit health by decreasing blood pressure and insulin resistance, and in some cases, cholesterol and triglyceride levels are also lowered. Other health benefits, such as improved appetite regulation and positive changes in the gut microbiome, have also been demonstrated."
Both alternate-day fasting – feast day alternated with a fast day where 500 calories are consumed in one meal – and the 5:2 diet resulted in similar results, which surprised the researchers as 5:2 dieters fast much less frequently than alternate-day fasting
Read more at SkinnyNews (an imprint of WeightLossBuddy)
About WeightLossBuddy
WeightLossBuddy is the largest on-line community dedicated exclusively to supporting people who are struggling to lose weight.
The new app allows users to monitor their weight, while sharing their progress with others, and
at the same time learning from their experience.
Not only are users able to chat live with other users, but they can also form or join groups to connect
with people who have similar interests and goals.
Public & Private groups let them share their concerns with people they can trust.
Research has shown that people who have social support, tend to be more successful at
achieving. and maintaining weight loss than those who do not.
In a 2010 study, almost 88% of subjects who joined an internet weight loss support community
reported that being part of a group supported their weight loss efforts by providing encouragement
and motivation.
In addition to a very easy to use platform, weightlossbuddy uses a familiar “posting”
interface people are familiar with. It allows users to share both their successes and setbacks.
What makes the new weightlossbuddy app stand out from other apps is that it is non-toxic, safe, supportive, welcoming and easy to use.
Users can check in each day, post their progress, get encouragement and check to see how their friends are doing.
The new App helps users by giving them the support they need in a welcoming, non-threatening community of like-minded people who share their frustrations,
✔️WeightLossBuddy caters to those individuals who want to lose weight and need help.
✔️It helps by providing weight loss support from others on a similar journey.
✔️The new 100% FREE weight loss support app gives users access to a large weight loss community that is ready to
encourage them, share effective weight loss tips, and help them in any way possible to reach their weight loss goal.
▶ COMMENT, LIKE, LIVE CHAT & POST
✔️Users of the new app can explore the social fitness & weight loss posts from weight loss buddy users that are on the same journey.
✔️Users can find great weight loss support content, read about other people’s personal struggles to learn and relate, and like and comment on posts.
✔️Additionally, users can make use of Weightlossbuddy as their weight loss tracker and social weight loss app to post content, thoughts, struggles, progress photos, and more.
✔️Users can start chatting live with fitness buddies from around the globe within the app!
▶ WHY the NEW WEIGHTLOSSBUDDY APP?
Users can now:
✔️ add current and target weight
✔️ find a buddy and get support
✔️ share photos and weight loss progress
✔️ connect and chat live with other weight loss buddies
✔️ comment and like on posts
✔️ track daily weight
This New 100% FREE App can be found in both the App Store and Google Play Store.
It has the ability to transform people's lives.
Joey Dweck
Weight Loss Buddy, Inc
+1 917-841-2521
joey@weightlossbuddy.com
Joey Dweck
Weight Loss Buddy, Inc
+1 917-841-2521
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other