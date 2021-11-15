NFT BAZL Partners with SLS South Beach to Offer First-Ever Hotel Exclusive NFTs

Unique collectibles will be offered via an NFT marketplace at SLS hotels in Miami

NFT BAZL, world’s leading NFT Marketplace, innovator and exhibition, has announced the launch of the first of its kind partnership with SLS South Beach and SLS Brickell. The disruptive and exclusive NFT marketplace will offer the hotel guests the ability to acquire unique collectibles - physical and digital art pieces paired with special benefits will be designed exclusively for the property. The partnership will be launched during the Miami Art Week in December 2021.

“We are thrilled to have SLS South Beach and SLS Brickell as our partner at NFT BAZL. We are merging digital and physical art to bring it to traditional investors and collectors, as well as to the newly formed class of NFT buyers and now it will be available for all guests at this exclusive hotel,” said NFT BAZL Co-founder Raoul Milhado.

“As the NFT BAZL marketplace continues to grow in assets and exclusivity, so are our partnerships. The SLS Exclusive NFTs will be the first to incorporate hotel perks, VIP memberships and exclusive access. We expect this approach to innovate the NFT industry and integrate more of our exclusive partners,” said NFT BAZL Co-founder Ori Ohayon.

This partnership will include exhibitions at the SLS South Beach and SLS Brickell, featuring a live DJ performance, mural painting, physical and digital masterpieces in addition to showcasing the first in class NFT chips, tying the digital token to a physical piece of art and memorabilia. Adding to the user experience, SLS South Beach and SLS Brickell will also offer the NFT BAZL marketplace from the comfort of their guest rooms. Making these exclusive collectibles available in the comfort of your own hotel room. Streamlining the NFT purchasing process and further adding to the exclusive offering.

“The strategy was designed to offer collectors not only the opportunity to purchase physical and digital masterpieces, but also to incorporate special offers, perks, memberships and many more to those who participate in the NFT BAZL and SLS ecosystem,” said NFT BAZL Co-founder Michael Gord.

The new partnership continues a series of NFT BAZL high profile auctions and announcements this year. Last month NFT BAZL Dubai, held in partnership with Samsung, was attended by over 400 VIP guests. In June, the first NFT BAZL took place at the prestigious Miami venue The Temple House. During the inaugural exhibition, attendees were treated to an NFT art collection that included over one hundred unique physical and digital works. Two exclusive NFTs were offered by none other than boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Featured artists included internationally renowned stars, such as Lina Kondes, Kilmany-Joe Liversage, Gavin Rain, and Mario Henrique, and Alea Pinar Du Pre, as well as Warbb - one of the best-selling NFT artists in the world. EO Art Concierge Founder Estelle Ohayon curated the physical NFT gallery.

About NFT BAZL

NFT BAZL is a joint project of Elitium and GDA Capital. Elitium helps investors access digital assets via a trusted, compliant, and secure wealth management platform. It focuses on ease-of-use with low barriers to entry to help lead the blockchain and cryptocurrency industry to mass adoption. GDA Capital is a global organization that provides vertically integrated financial technology services to institutional investors and disruptive technology companies. It is the trusted advisor that bridges the gap between institutional capital markets and disruptive technologies. For more information visit www.nftbazl.com.

About SLS Hotels and Residences

SLS is the home of an extraordinary experience coupled with a playful ambiance. Culinary artistry, theatrical interiors, subversive design touches and unexpected indulgences are at the heart of every SLS property. Collaborations with leading developers, architects, designers and chefs allow SLS to continue anticipating, innovating and shaping the future of luxury lifestyle living. With seven properties in Beverly Hills, Miami, Bahamas, Cancun, and Dubai, SLS is set to open two additional properties in Puerto Madero, Argentina and Scottsdale by 2023. SLS is part of Ennismore, a creative hospitality company rooted in culture and community, with a global portfolio of entrepreneurial and founder-built brands with purpose at their heart. Ennismore is a joint venture with Accor, formed in 2021. Learn more at www.SLSHotels.com

Media Contact:

Robert Penington

