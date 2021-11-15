The Foxworth Theory presents Alfred Gallman of the Newark Dance Theater (11/17) on YouTube & VoiceAmerica/HarlemAmerica

Submit Release
NEW YORK, NY, USA, November 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wednesdays at 2 pm ET, NYC businesswoman EUGENIA FOXWORTH features the movers and shakers in the arts, fashion, culture, business and more on her podcast series, THE FOXWORTH THEORY, seen on YouTube and heard on the VoiceAmerica Variety Channel as well as the HarlemAmerica Digital Network.

This week’s guest (11/17/2021) is choreographer ALFRED GALLMAN, founder of the Newark Dance Theater in New Jersey. Called an "artistic son" by Alvin Ailey, Gallman has been a master teacher and choreographer for over 40 years. He has worked with the giants in the dance and theater world including Alvin Ailey, Talley Beatty, Fred Benjamin, Pepsi Bethel, Gary Deloatch, George Faison, Geoffrey Holder and Eleo Pomare. He has created over 150 ballets for companies such as Washington Reflection Contemporary Dance Company, Uptown Dance Academy, Nanette Bearden Contemporary Dance Company, Opus Dance Company, Garden State Ballet and the Terpsichorean Dance Company at Teaneck High School which holds sixty of Mr. Gallman's works.

