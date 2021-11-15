New Deputy Director of Administration and Finance Named

Jackson DeFore Promoted

FORSYTH, Ga. – The Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC) Commissioner Timothy C. Ward announced the appointment of Jackson DeFore to deputy director for administration and finance, effective November 16, 2021. In this role, DeFore will assist with overseeing all functions under the administration unit to include grants management, fleet management and the call center. Additionally, he will supervise all functions under the finance unit to include budget services, business management, business processes, financial services, fiscal audits and purchasing for the agency.

“Jackson has proven himself to be an invaluable part of the GDC team,” said Commissioner Timothy C. Ward. “His knowledge and experience in financial operations will serve him and the agency well in this new role.”

DeFore began his career with the state in 2006 as an Accountant with Central Georgia Technical College. He joined GDC in March 2012 as an Accountant 3 within the Financial Services unit. He was promoted to Accounting Manager of the Accounts Payable department in August of that year, and in 2015, he transitioned from managing the Accounts Payable unit to managing the Payroll department. In 2018, he was promoted to Deputy Budget Director, and in 2019, he was promoted to Director of Financial Services, where he currently serves, managing the Accounts Payable, Accounts Receivable, and Payroll sections for the GDC and Georgia Correctional Industries, as well as overseeing the Consolidated Banking Unit.

Jackson holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of North Georgia and a Master of Business Administration from Georgia College and State University. While working with the state he has received Certificates in Governmental Accounting and in Budget and Financial Management from the Carl Vinson Institute of Government.

###

