"Hard Journey of the Heart: Jesse's Story," Mark Zullo's highly anticipated gay novel, is out Tuesday, November 16

The sensational "Hard Journey of the Heart: Jesse's Story" by Mark Zullo

A multifaceted, engrossing love story, the book has garnered praise within the gay lit genre for its ingenious narrative structure and graphic sex scenes.

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Hard Journey of the Heart: Jesse’s Story," Mark Zullo’s highly auspicious debut novel, will be released on November 16, 2021 in select bookstores nationwide and on Amazon. A multifaceted, engrossing love story, the book is innovative within the gay literature genre for its ingenious narrative structure and its graphic sex scenes. Jesse, a Southern California guy, is a wide-eyed dreamer who’s in love with love. His huge and hungry heart is always in pursuit of romance. After many years of amorous adventures, missteps, and heartbreaks, Jesse has finally found happiness with the patient and nurturing Diego.

But: Jesse remains haunted by memories of intense past relationships, both at home and in Mexico: Carlos, Agustin, Alexis, Santiago, Andres, and Ulises. Jesse loved them all, some passionately, some unwisely—until each relationship self-destructed. But in Jesse’s memory, none of these men can overshadow his first love: Dani, a friend from boyhood.

"Hard Journey of the Heart: Jesse’s Story" chronicles one man’s complicated life, nagging self-doubts, and his fervent search for lasting happiness told in uninhibited detail. Along the way, Jesse has hedonistic vacation getaways, marked by delirious and dangerous encounters with many beautiful and impulsive men. It’s a pathway that is exciting, often frustrating, but ultimately rewarding. Despite the many ups and downs, Jesse receives unconditional love and life lessons from his supportive parents, friends, and an eccentric older mentor named Bill.

Epic in scope yet emotionally intimate, "Hard Journey of the Heart: Jesse’s Story" is a full-blooded Love Story, a tale of everlasting love, and makes for a stunning debut novel from Mark Zullo. Zullo celebrated the book’s launch with a book reading and signing at famed El Marisol Suites in Palm Springs on the first evening of Palm Springs Gay Pride last Friday, November 5) for many new fans who are hugely enthusiastic. "Hard Journey of the Heart: Jesse’s Story" will be released on hardcover, paperback on November 16, 2021, in bookstores and on Amazon.

“HARD JOURNEY OF THE HEART: JESSE’S STORY” (2021)

AUTHOR: MARK ZULLO

PAGES: 280

PAPERBACK PRICE: $19.95 (ISBN: 978-64628-6430)

HARDCOVER PRICE: $33.95 (ISBN: 978-64628-6430)

**Look For Vol. 2 in the 7 Novel Anthology, Summer 2022!!