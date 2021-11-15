We Need Volunteer Attorneys for Driver's License Clinic in Wichita December 1

Kansas Legal Services and the Wichita Bar Association are hosting a community wide effort to help Wichitans plan a path toward reinstatement of their driving privileges.

We currently have 250 people seeking help in understanding the path forward for their individual situation.

Contact Marilyn Harp for training materials, harpm@klsinc.org.

EVENT - December 1 8:30 - 3:30 - come for at least one hour, more if possible.

The registered participants will meet with an advocate (attorney or paralegal) to make a plan for moving forward toward solutions.

This volunteer opportunity is available to attorneys and paralegals - so bring your whole office.

For more information, contact Nate Johnson (KLS- Wichita) johnsonn@klsinc.org or Marilyn Harp harpm@klsinc.org.