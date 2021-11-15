Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs Receives 2021 HIRE Vets Medallion Award from the U.S. Dept. of Labor

The HIRE Vets Medallion 2021. Awarded for commitment to hiring and retaining veterans.

Guardian Angels becomes one of only 17 Platinum Medallion Awardees in Florida, and one of only 108 companies nationwide to receive the award for 3 of 4 years.

Our mission is not only to serve veterans, but to hire & train them for civilian careers as well. They've given so much, it is now our responsibility to assist them as they transition to civilian life” — Carol Borden, Founder & CEO Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs