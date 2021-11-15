Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs Receives 2021 HIRE Vets Medallion Award from the U.S. Dept. of Labor
Guardian Angels becomes one of only 17 Platinum Medallion Awardees in Florida, and one of only 108 companies nationwide to receive the award for 3 of 4 years.
Our mission is not only to serve veterans, but to hire & train them for civilian careers as well. They've given so much, it is now our responsibility to assist them as they transition to civilian life”WILLISTON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- U.S. Secretary of Labor Martin J. Walsh recognized Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs as one of the 848 recipients of the 2021 HIRE Vets Medallion Award during a virtual award ceremony presented by the U.S. Department of Labor. Guardian Angels is one of only 17 Platinum awardees in the State of Florida, and one of only 108 companies nationwide to receive the award for three out of four years of the awards existence.
— Carol Borden, Founder & CEO Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs
The Honoring Investments in Recruiting and Employing American Military Veterans Act (HIRE Vets Act) Medallion Program is the only federal award program that recognizes employers who successfully recruit, hire, and retain veterans.
Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs Founder and CEO, Carol Borden stated: “At Guardian Angels, it is not only our mission to serve our veterans with disabilities, but to hire and train veterans for civilian career paths as well. Our veterans have given so much of themselves to serve our country and all of us. I believe, it is now our responsibility as Americans to do whatever possible to assist them in their transition from military to civilian life”.
Guardian Angels is honored to join 848 other companies from 49 states, plus the District of Columbia, who have shown a commitment to hiring veterans, but also ensuring that they have a long-term career and growth plan that uses the diverse skills they acquired through their military service.
Recipients of the 2021 HIRE Vets Medallion Award meet rigorous employment and veteran integration assistance criteria, including veteran hiring and retention percentages; availability of veteran-specific resources; leadership programming for veterans; dedicated human resource efforts; pay compensation and tuition assistance programs for veterans. More than 1,400 employers have earned a HIRE Vets Medallion Award since 2018.
About Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs:
Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs is a 501(C)3 Based in Florida that rescues, raises, trains and then donates individually trained medical service dogs to veterans, first-responders and others who suffer from disabilities including PTSD, Traumatic Brain Injury, seizure and diabetic disorders, mobility issues and much more. Over the past 11 years, Guardian Angels has paired nearly 400 individually trained medical service dogs with recipients in 29 states, and with your help, that number can continue to grow. Visit our website to get involved or learn more.
About the HIRE Vets Medallion Program:
The HIRE Vets Medallion Award is earned by businesses that demonstrate unparalleled commitment to attracting, hiring, and retaining veterans. The 2022 HIRE Vets Medallion Award application period will open to employers on Jan. 31, 2022. For more information about the program and the application process, visit HIREVets.gov. There are different awards for large employers (500-plus employees), medium employers (51-499 employees), and small employers (50 or fewer employees). Additionally, there are two award tiers: platinum and gold.
