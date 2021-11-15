Events Planner Azar Jazestani Officially Mandated to Promote Dubai as a Global Wedding Destination
Azar will offer full, turnkey wedding and event services in Dubai through her company ‘Principal Planner.’MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, November 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Azar Jazestani, the founder of Principal Planner, is pleased to announce that she has been mandated by the Dubai Government, through the country’s Department of Tourism and Commerce, to promote Dubai as a global wedding destination. On a mission to offer full turnkey wedding and event services in Dubai, Azar will bring world renowned wedding vendors to offer their services, with the goal of creating the most memorable events possible.
“I feel honored to have been chosen for this important task,” says Azar. “Dubai is the perfect destination for the wedding of your dreams because of the beautiful weather. The city also offers an amazing choice of magnificent backdrops for wedding pictures, from the city skyline to spectacular coastlines. It’s also conveniently located between three continents, making it an easily accessible location for guests from all over the world.”
Azar founded luxury event planning firm Principal Planner a decade ago. Her team has the experience and expertise to plan any type of event, from baptisms and housewarmings, to engagement and birthday parties, although she freely admits that weddings have always been her first love. With curated packages available, the team works closely with clients to ensure they enjoy the event of a lifetime.
In 2019, Azar opened up her own reception hall in Montreal, Maison Principal. As one of the city’s most luxurious venues, it offers a seating capacity of over 400 guests.
For more information about Principal Planner, please visit the website at http://principalplanner.com.
About the Company
