New Children's Book Celebrates the Limitless Power of Imagination

EASTON, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Does the phrase, “I’m bored,” sound familiar? When children grow tired of their toys, or foul weather keeps them indoors, it’s the perfect time to encourage them to expand their world of play by tapping into the boundless creativity of their daydreams.

Tommy is a little boy who does exactly that in the whimsically warm and wonderful new book Mr. Sunnyside: Imagination from author CK Gregory. When young readers are introduced to Tommy, he is stuck at home on a rainy day. There is nothing to do; his mother is busy making breakfast; and Tommy has grown bored with his toys. What will he do to entertain himself?

An “eggstraordinary” character named Mr. Sunnyside appears before Tommy’s eyes and takes him on one adventure after another. Tommy is the only person who can see Mr. Sunnyside, and he’s the only one who needs to, in this charming story that gives new meaning to the power of an active imagination.

With clever wordplay, colorful illustrations and subtle lessons, Mr. Sunnyside: Imagination shares the story of a delicate egg who enters Tommy’s life as a play friend and turns Tommy’s mood from blue to “eggcellent!”

Written for ages 5 to 10, Mr. Sunnyside shows young audiences that there is an “eggciting” alternative to screen time: the power of their own minds.

Author CK Gregory worked in many areas of theater and the media, both in front and behind the scenes. Now, he is embarking on a new career as a children's author. Mr. Sunnyside: Imagination is his first book in a series of “eggstra” adventures to come!

“The world can seem, at times, scrambled,” Gregory said. “I hope my egg friends will set good ‘eggsamples’ for the readers and help children stay on the Sunnyside.”

To connect with the author, visit him on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CDconnections.