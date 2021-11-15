Troop F Weekly Report 11-08 to 11-14-21

Incident Type: ASSIST OTHER AGENCY

Date: 11/9/2021

Town: littleton

Trooper: LT. HARRIS, TR. CASTONGUAY

Brief Synopsis: Lt. Harris, and Tr. Castonguay assisted the US Border Patrol with an incident involving a vehicle that near the old border crossing in Littleton and then refused to stop for Border Patrol Agents. The vehicle went into the woods in Monticello where the driver and passenger fled on foot. Agents and Troopers searched the area and both suspects were located hiding in the woods.

Incident Type: OUI

Date: 11/10/2021

Town: new limerick

Trooper: TR. CASTONGUAY

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Castonguay was patrolling Interstate 95 and observed a vehicle on the side of the highway. He stopped to check on the driver and while speaking with him suspected he was impaired via liquor. After conducting Field Sobriety Testing, the man was arrested for OUI. His vehicle was towed, and he was able to post bail from the Troop F barracks.

Incident Type: OAS / VCR

Date: 11/10/2021

Town: Woodland

Trooper: TR. RIDER

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Rider was conducting traffic enforcement in Woodland when he observed a man driving, he knew to be suspended. After confirming his license was still suspended, he stopped the man in his driveway. The man admitted to knowing his license was suspended and he was on bail for drug charges. The man was issued a criminal summons for OAS and VCR.

Incident Type: OAS

Date: 11/12/2021

Town: island falls

Trooper: CPL. QUINT

Brief Synopsis: Cpl. Quint was conducting traffic enforcement in Island Falls and observed a vehicle with an expired inspection certificate and no front registration plate. He turned to stop the vehicle and noted there was no rear plate displayed either. The car was stopped, and further investigation revealed the car was not registered, inspected, insured, and the driver had a suspended driver’s license. Cpl. Quint issued the woman a traffic summons for not having insurance and a criminal summons for OAS. The vehicle was towed from the roadway and a licensed driver came and picked up the driver.

Incident Type: operating W/O License

Date: 11/12/2021

Town: Houlton

Trooper: Tr. Cotton

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Cotton stopped a vehicle in Houlton for several defects and an inspection violation. Tr. Cotton learned that an unlicensed person was operating a vehicle because the owner was too intoxicated to drive. The operator was cited for operating without a license and the owner of the vehicle was cited for allowing unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

Incident Type: PD Crash

Date: 11/13/2021

Town: Masardis

Trooper: Tr Merchant

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Merchant responded to a property damage crash in Masardis in the early morning hours of 11/13. A report had been taken from railroad workers that a vehicle had apparently driven off Route 11 and was stuck on the tracks. Tr. Merchant’s investigation revealed that the operator of the vehicle had his dog unsecured inside the vehicle and at one point the dog had stuck its head in one of the steering wheels slots causing the driver to lose control and crash onto the tracks.

Incident Type: Improper Plates

Date: 11/14/2021

Town: Cyr Plt

Trooper: Tr Roy

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Roy pulled over a vehicle in Cyr Plantation after observing an inspection violation. As he conducted his roadside investigation, Tr. Roy learned that the operator of the vehicle had attached registration plates to the vehicle that did not belong to it. The operator was charged with failing to provide evidence of insurance and attaching false plates.

Incident Type: BURGLARY

Date: 11/08/2021

Town: woodland

Trooper: cpl. casavant

Brief Synopsis: Cpl. Casavant responded to a vacant residence in Woodland after receiving a call that a vehicle had pulled in behind the house and two men went inside. When Cpl. Casavant arrived, the two men were still inside. Cpl. Casavant took the two men into custody without incident after they came back outside and recovered the property they had taken. A 37-year old Woodland man was charged with Burglary, Theft and VCR. A 28-year old Fort Fairfield man was charged with Burglary and Theft.

Incident Type: OUI

Date: 11/08/2021

Town: mars hill

Trooper: tr. mahon

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Mahon was monitoring traffic in Mars Hill after receiving a report of a pickup truck with a loud exhaust speeding in the area. Tr. Mahon stopped a truck matching the description. As a result of the stop, Tr. Mahon arrested the operator, a 23-year old Mapleton man for OUI.

Incident Type: OAS

Date: 11/09/2021

Town: mapleton

Trooper: tr. mahon

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Mahon was monitoring traffic in Mapleton in the school zone when he stopped a vehicle for speeding. As a result of the stop, Tr. Mahon charged the female operator, a 33-year-old Mapleton woman with OAS.

Incident Type: OAS

Date: 11/13/2021

Town: mars hill

Trooper: tr. mahon