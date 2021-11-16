Submit Release
Melissa Schneider joins AccuCare Home Health Care as Manager of Operations

Melissa Schneider, Manager of Operations

Melissa Schneider is the Manager of Operations of AccuCare Home Health Care. She has 10+ years of human resource and service delivery leadership experience.

ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We are pleased to announce that Melissa Schneider has joined AccuCare Home Health Care of St. Louis as Manager of Operations. Melissa comes to us with more than 10 years of human resource and service delivery leadership experience with a locally owned in-home healthcare agency. In addition, she has 20+ years of management experience in building a culture of accountability, integrity, and engagement.

Melissa has demonstrated a no-nonsense approach in creating win-win outcomes and inspiring teams to work seamlessly towards common goals. She has hired, mentored, and trained over 3000 employees in the healthcare field. She has created pathways to review, reward and recognize care providers and obtain the HomeCare Pulse Employer and/or Provider of Choice award year after year.

Being a lifetime learner in people and processes, she has earned numerous awards for Most Valuable Player, Outstanding Customer Service and more. Melissa’s passion, enthusiasm and experience will support us as we continue to grow and serve the St. Louis community.

About AccuCare Home Health Care of St. Louis

In 2021, AccuCare Home Health Care of St. Louis celebrated 27 years in business. AccuCare Home Health Care of St. Louis is a private-duty, private-pay, in-home health care provider. Founder and President Jacque Phillips, RN, BSN, and Director of Nursing, Arzy Harlan RN, BSN and their team of Registered Nurses (RN) develop customized care plans and services based upon the individual client’s needs. Together they oversee a team of compassionate CNA’s and caregivers who deliver exceptional care every day.

Media Contact
Christina Casagrande
314-692-0020
ccasagrande@accucare.com

