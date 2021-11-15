EDIBLE ARRANGEMENTS EXTENDS COMMUNITY PARTNERSHIP WITH THE LOVE FRIDGE PROVIDING FREE FRESH FRUIT TO CHICAGO RESIDENTS
For the second year, Edible Arrangements® Chicagoland stores have partnered with The Love Fridge initiative to provide fresh fruit to Chicago residents.
18 locations will benefit from community giveback intended to help Chicagoans impacted by rising food costs, food insecurity and the ongoing pandemic
Reflecting what’s happening across the nation, Chicago communities are adversely affected by rising food prices, diminished wages, and other quality of life issues caused by the ongoing pandemic. To help in a real and tangible way, just as it did in 2020, Edible Arrangements owners in Chicago have again rallied to stock 18 Love Fridge locations on the city’s North, South and West sides, where a disproportionate number of families are struggling to make ends meet.
“As Chicagoans continue to manage the challenges caused by the pandemic, the need for fresh produce is critical,” said Linda Ekendahl, President of the Edible Arrangements Chicagoland Co-op. “Our partnership with The Love Fridge allows us to get quality fresh fruit directly to local neighborhoods that may not have access or funds to buy healthy food otherwise.”
With a call-to-action to “take what you want, leave what you can,” The Love Fridge is a Chicago-based initiative offering nourishing solutions to address food scarcity and food waste. At a grassroots level, the organization places fully stocked refrigerators in multiple communities to combat food insecurity, reduce food waste and empower local neighborhoods. Donations from residents, partners and others help bridge the food insecurity gap for many families. Their mission exemplifies their purpose: “We are powered by kindness, generosity, love, and the belief that being able to feed yourself is a right, not a privilege.”
“We are happy to again partner with Edible Arrangements to support families on the North, South and West sides,” says Risita Haynes, community activist and one of the founders of The Love Fridge initiative. “There are so many families in need right now and fresh fruit is like gold and a frequently requested item. Every time we can fill up these fridges, it makes a difference in people’s lives. We don’t want to see any family go without food in the city.“
About Edible
With close to 1,000 locations open or under development nationwide, Edible Arrangements®, LLC is the world’s largest franchisor of shops offering creatively designed fresh-cut fruit arrangements, chocolate-covered fruit boxes and treats. The Chicagoland Co-op has locations across the city for any occasion – big and small. Our fruit arrangements and gifts are always freshly crafted using premium fruit that's grown and picked to our Fruit Expert® standards. For additional information, visit us on the web to learn more.
About The Love Fridge
The Love Fridge is a Chicago-based initiative created to nourish our communities through mutual aid. Powered by kindness, generosity, and most importantly, love, we firmly believe that feeding oneself is not a privilege, but a right. With food insecurity at an all-time high, keeping our communities fed is now more important than ever. Our volunteers come from all over Chicago working within their own neighborhoods to place community refrigerators across the city. These refrigerators, painted by local artists, reflect the communities in which they live and provide neighbors the opportunity to donate food as well as take what they need, ensuring accessible food 24/7. To learn more, visit our website.
