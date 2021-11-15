Bone Tumor Ablation Devices Market size worth $ 344.89 Million, Globally, by 2028 at 8.21% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

Numerous surgeons are widely adopting bone tumor ablation devices for the treatment of bone cancer. Moreover, the urgency in reducing the prevalence of bone tumor rate and providing an effective yet harmless therapy is expected to boost revenue growth in the global Bone Tumor Ablation Devices Market.

/EIN News/ -- Jersey City, New Jersey, Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, “ Bone Tumor Ablation Devices Market ” By End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Specialty Clinics), By Technology (Radiofrequency Ablation, Microwave Ablation, Cryoablation), By Indication (Osteosarcoma, Chondrosarcoma, Ewing’s Sarcoma), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Bone Tumor Ablation Devices Market size was valued at USD 193.57 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 344.89 Million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 8.21% from 2021 to 2028.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=190585

Browse in-depth TOC on “ Bone Tumor Ablation Devices Market ”

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Bone Tumor Ablation Devices Market Overview

Numerous surgeons are widely adopting bone tumor ablation devices for the treatment of bone cancer. Moreover, the urgency in reducing the prevalence of bone tumor rate and providing an effective yet harmless therapy is expected to boost revenue growth in the global bone tumor ablation devices market. The rising geriatric population which is more vulnerable to contracting diseases is another reason that is supporting the growth of the global bone tumor ablation devices market. The growing preference of surgeons and older patients towards minimally invasive procedures due to the benefits such as faster recovery, patient comfort, and shorter turnaround time is expected to boost the demand for bone tumor ablation devices over the forecast period.

Moreover, the rising prevalence of bone-related disorders and high investment by private companies to develop advanced cancer treatment devices are further supporting the growth of the market. The global healthcare sector has witnessed significant infrastructural development considering the increasing healthcare costs, changing consumer and manufacturing preferences, developing patient demographics, and many others.

In addition to this, the global healthcare industry has experienced the augmented availability of technologically advanced healthcare equipment because of the growing investments from the healthcare stakeholders in delivering innovative care delivery models, advanced digital technologies, and many others. The up-surging healthcare infrastructure will create numerous opportunities in the cancer sector which will ultimately improve the demand for bone tumor ablation devices across the globe. Moreover, the increasing spending of people to treat various health disorders including cancer may provide an attractive growth opportunity for the market.

Key Developments

Medtronic plc received 510(k) clearance for the Accurian(TM) RF ablation platform from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Olympus Corporation announced its new Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region headquarters in Hamburg, Germany.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Olympus Corporation, Medtronic Plc, Merit Medical Systems Inc., AngioDynamics Inc., Medical Systems, Inc., Misonix Inc. (Bioventus), and others.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Bone Tumor Ablation Devices Market On the basis of End User, Technology, Indication, and Geography.

Bone Tumor Ablation Devices Market, By End User Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers Specialty Clinics







Bone Tumor Ablation Devices Market, By Technology Radiofrequency Ablation Microwave Ablation Cryoablation Others







Bone Tumor Ablation Devices Market, By Indication Osteosarcoma Chondrosarcoma Ewing’s Sarcoma Metastatic Bone Cancer Others







Bone Tumor Ablation Devices Market by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



Browse Related Reports:

Stereotactic Surgery Devices Market By Product Type (Gamma knife, Line accelerator (LINAC) Machines, Proton Beam), By Application (Brain Tumor Treatment, Epilepsy, Parkinson’s Disease), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Tumor Ablation Market By Technology (Microwave Ablation, Radiofrequency (RF) Ablation, Cryoablation), By Mode of Treatment (Laparoscopic Ablation, Surgical Ablation, Percutaneous Ablation), By Application (Lung Cancer, Liver Cancer, Kidney Cancer), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Patient Derived Xenograft-PDX Models Market By Tumor Type (Gastrointestinal Tumor Models, Gynecological Tumor Models), By Type (Rat Models, Mice Models), By End User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Contract Research Organizations), By Application (Preclinical Drug Development and Basic Cancer Research, Biomarker Analysis), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Intraoperative Radiation Therapy Market By Technology (Electron IORT & Intraoperative Brachytherapy), By Product and Service (Products, Systems/Accelerators, Applicators & Afterloaders, Treatment Planning Systems, Accessories, & Services), By Application (Breast Cancer, Brain Tumor, & Lung Cancer), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Understanding the COVID-19 Impact on Healthcare Industry

Visualize Bone Tumor Ablation Devices Market using Verified Market Intelligence:-:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling of this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, and Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals, and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SME’s offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high-impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise, and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & Construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Mr. Edwyne Fernandes Verified Market Research® US: +1 (650)-781-4080 UK: +44 (753)-715-0008 APAC: +61 (488)-85-9400 US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768 Email: sales@verifiedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/ BI Enabled Platform: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/vmintelligence/ Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter