Eastman Cooke Renovates Corporate Offices and Storage Suite at East River Plaza for Family Non-Profit “Mama’s House”
NYC-based construction firm completes 2Ksf build-out of family-focused non-profitNEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eastman Cooke & Associates, a Manhattan-based, mid-sized construction company, is finishing the final touches on a 2,000-square-foot space at 505 East 116th Street for Mama’s House. The new space will house the corporate offices and storage suite for the non-profit organization, which delivers services and counseling to improve the lives of young mothers in need.
“Everyone involved in this project was very much in synch, while we rooted for the organization and made sure the build-out would meet all their criteria and their clients’ needs,” points out Peter Morandi, Chief Executive Officer, LEED AP, Eastman Cooke & Associates. “The property owner, BDG, is a supporter of the organization and was extremely helpful in our ability to schedule much of the work in advance.”
Working in collaboration with Palante Design and engineering firm Highland Associates, the project included the installation of new walls, floors, and ceilings. Eastman Cooke additionally installed new ADA-compliant bathrooms and upgraded the electrical and HVAC systems.
The Eastman Cooke Work Smart System was also implemented to fast-track the project and meet pre-set milestones. The program, which comprises a series of highly collaborative, step-by-step protocols led by the firm’s project managers, estimators, and field staff, enabled the team to meet several tight timelines. Working in the completely renovated building proved to be a morale booster for the workers, too.
Now in the final punch-list stage, the corporate offices and storage suite for Mama’s House are already operational.
About Eastman Cooke & Associates
Eastman Cooke & Associates is a New York-based, mid-sized general contracting and construction management founded by Peter Morandi, Chief Executive Officer, LEED AP. A leader in sustainability and innovative practices, such as its proprietary Work Smart System, Eastman Cooke projects encompass ground-up construction, renovations, and upgrades. Its diverse project portfolio includes everything from corporate interiors, massive auto dealerships, specialty retail, and non-profit offices, to healthcare facilities, hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, laboratories, and more. Since its inception in 2009, the firm has maintained a credo of strong client relationships, trusting partnerships with consultants, and a commitment to providing unparalleled service.
