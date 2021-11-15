Submit Release
News Search

There were 580 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,374 in the last 365 days.

VanDeaver Appointed to Texas Commission on Community College Finance

member image

VanDeaver Appointed to Texas Commission on Community College Finance  print page

by: Rep. VanDeaver, Gary
11/11/2021

(Austin) - State Representative Gary VanDeaver (New Boston) was appointed by Speaker Dade Phelan to the Texas Commission on Community College Finance. This commission was enacted by SB 1230 from the 87th Regular Session and includes twelve members.

The purpose of the commission is to study state appropriations for public community and junior colleges and to make recommendations for consideration by the 88th Texas Legislature in 2023. These recommendations will include establishing a statewide funding formula and funding levels sufficient for sustaining viable community college education and training offerings throughout the state. Regarding his appointment, Representative VanDeaver issued the following statement:

"As someone who attended community college and has been a lifelong supporter of their efforts, as well as a vocal advocate throughout my time in office, I feel uniquely prepared for this appointment. I know the task before us is immense, for it impacts the lives of millions of Texans across our state, but I am honored to be a part of the process and can't wait to get to work!"

House District 1 is fortunate to have two shining examples of state community colleges, including Paris Junior College and Texarkana College. The commission is scheduled to have its first meeting on Monday, November 15th, 2021, at the Capitol.

Contact Info

Capitol Address:
District Address:

Room E1.304

P.O. Box 2910

Austin, TX 78768

(512) 463-0692

(512) 463-0902 Fax

Bowie County Courthouse

710 James Bowie Drive

New Boston, Texas 75570

(903) 628-0361

You just read:

VanDeaver Appointed to Texas Commission on Community College Finance

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.