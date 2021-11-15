VanDeaver Appointed to Texas Commission on Community College Finance

by: Rep. VanDeaver, Gary

11/11/2021

(Austin) - State Representative Gary VanDeaver (New Boston) was appointed by Speaker Dade Phelan to the Texas Commission on Community College Finance. This commission was enacted by SB 1230 from the 87th Regular Session and includes twelve members.

The purpose of the commission is to study state appropriations for public community and junior colleges and to make recommendations for consideration by the 88th Texas Legislature in 2023. These recommendations will include establishing a statewide funding formula and funding levels sufficient for sustaining viable community college education and training offerings throughout the state. Regarding his appointment, Representative VanDeaver issued the following statement:

"As someone who attended community college and has been a lifelong supporter of their efforts, as well as a vocal advocate throughout my time in office, I feel uniquely prepared for this appointment. I know the task before us is immense, for it impacts the lives of millions of Texans across our state, but I am honored to be a part of the process and can't wait to get to work!"

House District 1 is fortunate to have two shining examples of state community colleges, including Paris Junior College and Texarkana College. The commission is scheduled to have its first meeting on Monday, November 15th, 2021, at the Capitol.

