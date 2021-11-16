Asad Mirza, President and CEO of ContactPoint 360, Inc.

Multinational CX Provider ContactPoint 360 Launches Hi-tech Recruiting & Outsourcing Division Global Tech Talent (GTT) to International Client Base.

MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After four years of operating its own in-house software development division and recruiting hundreds of developers from around the world, the global BPM ContactPoint 360 has expanded its offerings to include Recruiting Process Outsourcing (RPO). The new division is named CP360- Global Tech Talent (GTT).

With this move, Contact Point 360, Inc. continues to be a disruptor in the CX marketplace. As a global customer experience organization, ContactPoint 360 began developing and deploying Mobile Applications, Service as a Software SaaS) platforms, Robotics & Process Automation offerings, and other digital transformation solutions four years ago. The ongoing work continues to advance the customer experience industry today.

In 2021, the demand for reasonably priced, highly capable software developers and digital transformation experts has never been higher. This need will continue to grow through the next decade and beyond. The demand continues to outpace supply in North America other developed countries, and there are few signs it will change anytime soon. One solution to this challenge is to take a Programmers without Borders Approach and search worldwide to find outstanding tech talent that is skilled, affordable, and reliable. The world is digitally transforming every day. ContactPoint 360’s expansion is designed to support major brand clients who need more holistic, transformative services and the personnel to make those goals a reality.

“This is the perfect time to monetize our capabilities and expertise in attracting and hiring top hi-tech talent at scale. We’ve been doing this for years to build our products, and we’ve become very good at matching the right talent with specific projects and required programming skills”, said Asad Mirza, President and CEO of ContactPoint 360, Inc. Our clients have the option of utilizing our skills solely as recruiters and hiring the talent directly, or we can employ talent as CP360 employees across ten counties and four continents and outsource through an agreement that aligns with project-based or ongoing needs.

The new division is off to a running start, already landing major accounts from top global brands in the Fin-Tech, Energy, and E-commerce sectors. In addition, the company already has placed hundreds of Front-End developers, UX/UI experts, mobile app developers, and server-side experts along with project managers.

“Since we have been successfully hiring programmers and developers to build our services, the GTT team of tech recruiters knows what it takes to match talent, capabilities, and personalities to meet and exceed expectations. Our recruiters are technologists and programmers themselves. They know how to describe job opportunities in a comprehensive way that resonates with other programmers. The ability to prove this expertise was paramount in winning our first group of major accounts”, said Vaishakh Vathsalan, Director of the GTT Division.

About ContactPoint 360:

Founded in 2007, ContactPoint 360 (www.ContactPoint 360.com) is a Canadian-based global customer experience company with contact center locations across North America, South America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides business process outsourcing (BPO), omnichannel customer experience solutions, including voice, email, chat, and social media. ContactPoint 360 services major international clients across various business sectors, including energy, finance, retail, telephony, and healthcare. The company also provides:

• Full-service CX consulting.

• An in-house software development department.

• CX-centric digital marketing services.

In 2021, ContactPoint 360 launched a Recruiting Process Outsourcing Division (Global Tech Talent) and assists clients worldwide to find extraordinary tech talent that matches exact requirements and budgetary guidelines. Global Tech Talent

