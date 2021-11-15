Teleradiology Market Growth at a Rate of 18.7% & Industry Size, Trends, Growth, Insights and Forecast by 2028

/EIN News/ -- PUNE, India, Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Bridge Market Research has recently added concise research on the Teleradiology Market report to depict valuable insights related to significant market trends driving the industry. The Global Teleradiology Market report makes available the basic information about industry, definition, classification, application, industry chain structure, industry overview and international market analysis. As per this report, the market is expected to grow at a substantial Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) during the forecast period 2021-2028. This market document provides the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, and market demand and supply scenarios. It also gives widespread study about different market segments and regions. The Global Teleradiology Market global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape with the help of SWOT analysis.



Teleradiology Market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of 18.7% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research report on the tele radiology market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecast period while providing their impacts on the market's growth. The rise in the adoption of cloud-based solutions is escalating the growth of the tele radiology market.

Teleradiology Market can be referred to as a branch of telemedicine that includes a transmission of radiological images and related data from one location point to another for consulting and diagnostic purposes. It is a progressive technology that has developed because of the imbalance between the need and availability of diagnostic services.

Major Factors that are expected to boost the growth of the Global Teleradiology Market in the forecast period are the increase in the elderly population and the following rise in the incidence of related diseases. Furthermore, the advantages presented by tele radiology and a shortage of skilled radiologists are further anticipated to propel the growth of the teleradiology market. Moreover, the repayments and growing regulatory burden are further estimated to cushion the growth of the teleradiology market. On the other hand, the rise in the price of the technology is further projected to impede the growth of the teleradiology market in the timeline period.

Global Teleradiology Market Segmentation:

By Type of Product (X-Ray, Compound Tomography, Ultrasound, Nuclear Imaging, Magnetic Resonance Imaging)

Application (Tele-Diagnosis, Tele-Consultation, Tele-Monitoring)

Category (Hardware, Software)

End-Use (Hospitals, Radiology Clinics, Ambulatory Imaging Centres, Others)

Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Israel, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)



Major Key Players Covered in the Teleradiology Market Report:

Everlight Radiology

Global Diagnostics

ONRAD

Agfa-Gevaert Group

Virtual Radiologic

HealthWatch Telediagnostics

USARAD Holdings

RamSoft

4ways Healthcare

Cybernet Medical

Sectra AB

Nexsys Electronics

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Cerner Corporation

Siemens

McKesson Corporation

FUJIFILM Corporation

Mednax Services

Carestream Health

Nautilus Medical

Table of Contents:

1. Global Teleradiology Market Overview

2. Economic Impact on Industry

3. Competition by Manufacturers

4. Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

5. Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

6. Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

7. Market by Application

8. Manufacturing Cost Analysis

9. Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

10. Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

11. Market Effect Factors Analysis

12. Market Forecast

13. Appendix

This Teleradiology report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, the impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on the tele radiology market, contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief. Our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Teleradiology Market Scenario

According to Data Bridge Market Research the market for teleradiology is developing owing to certain parameters such as, increase in imaging procedures along with rising R&D activities and technological development in digital technology. Some of the factors such as dearth of skilled radiologist and poor availability of broadband networks will act as the restraint for the teleradiology market in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

Now the question is which are the other regions that teleradiology market is targeting? Data Bridge Market Research has forecasted large growth in North America, due to prevalence of chronic diseases, rising population base and presence of major market players in the region.

Teleradiology Market Scope and Market Size

The teleradiology market is segmented on the basis of type of product, application, category and end-use. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for the identification of core market applications.

On the basis of the type of product, the teleradiology market is segmented into x-ray, compound tomography, ultrasound, nuclear imaging, and magnetic resonance imaging.

On the basis of application, the teleradiology market is segmented into tele diagnosis, teleconsultation, and tele monitoring.

On the basis of category, the teleradiology market is segmented into hardware and software.

On the basis of end-use, the tele radiology market is segmented into hospitals, radiology clinics, ambulatory imaging centres, and others.



All country based analysis of the teleradiology market is further analyzed based on maximum granularity into further segmentation. On the basis of category, global teleradiology market is segmented into hardware, software, telecom and networking. On the basis of modality, global teleradiology market is segmented into X-ray, computerized tomography (CT), ultrasound, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), nuclear imaging, cardiac echo and mammography. On the basis of end users, global teleradiology market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgical centers andradiology centers.

Competitive Landscape and Teleradiology Market Share Analysis

The teleradiology market competitive landscape provides details by the competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies' focus related to the tele radiology market.

