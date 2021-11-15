$4,764.8 Mn, Subscriber Data Management Market Growth Forecast at 16.4% CAGR by 2028

Subscriber Data Management Market is emerging with Rise in Over the Top (OTT) Subscription Worldwide by 2028

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to The Insight Partners’ latest research report titled “Subscriber Data Management Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis,” published by The Insight Partners, the market was valued at US$ 4,764.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 13,809.6 million by 2028, and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.4% during 2021–2028.

Market Size Value in - US$ 4,764.8 Million in 2021

Market Size Value by - US$ 13,809.6 Million by 2028

Growth rate - CAGR of 16.4% from 2021-2028

Forecast Period - 2021-2028

Base Year - 2021

No. of Pages - 188

No. Tables - 110

No. of Charts & Figures - 87

Historical data available - Yes

Segments covered - Solution , Network Type , Deployment , and Application

Regional scope - North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA

Country scope - US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina

Report coverage - Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Increase in Adoption of Subscriber Data Management Solutions by Telecom Operators

Subscriber data management (SDM) solution converges the management of subscriber data across different network domains. The SDM solution unifies and manages the subscriber data of network carriers, including access preferences, services, locations, authentication, identities, and presence, into unified data repositories. Furthermore, it improves the carrier networks by lowering their operating costs while maintaining consistent service to users. It also allows operators to examine subscriber data in a centralized manner, allowing them to monetize their subscriber data more effectively. SDM also assists telecom operators in lowering network complexity, the total cost of ownership, and time to market for new services.

The need to lower operating expenses and facilitate cross-network convergence, as well as rise in subscriber demand for LTE and VoLTE, IMS implementation, and telcos' shift to NFV technologies, will boost the subscriber data management market growth among the telecom enterprises. Moreover, third parties can help telecom carriers supply new and improved services by providing new value chains that are slowly but steadily recognized. Telecom companies are looking into the possibility of providing similar degrees of personalization and activity tracking to their customers. Third parties may find subscriber data to be particularly appealing to enhance the services they may provide by leveraging the telecom operators' infrastructure. Thus, the rising adoption of SDM solutions by telecom operators is significantly fueling the growth of the market.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Subscriber Data Management System Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted all industries severely. Any impact on industries directly affects the region's economic development. The unprecedented rise in the number of COVID-19 cases across the world and the subsequent lockdown to combat the spread of the virus across the world in the first two quarters of 2020 have put numerous businesses on a standby situation. Technological investments across all industries in 2020 experienced a dip, owing to the above-mentioned reasons. However, the rise in subscribers across various platforms has had a positive impact on the subscriber data management market across the region during the pandemic.

Solution-Based Market Insights

Based on solution, the market is categorized into user data repository, subscriber data federation, policy management, and identity management. In 2020, the user data repository segment accounted for the largest share in the market.

Network Type-Based Market Insights

Based on network type, the subscriber data management market is segmented into fixed networks and mobile networks. In 2020, the fixed networks segment accounted for a larger market share.

• In July 2021, Cisco announced the completion of the acquisition of Socio Labs, Inc. Through this, the company aims to expand WebEx offerings beyond meetings, webinars, and webcasts to include conferences and power the future of hybrid events. Socio Labs is a modern event technology platform that manages the full lifecycle of multi-session, multi-track virtual, in-person, and hybrid conferences.

• In June 2021, Cisco partnered with Vodafone Idea Limited to simplify and automate the network to support 4G and 5G use cases and offer a better-quality experience for its consumer, retail, and enterprise customers. For this, Vodafone Idea is deploying Cisco’s Ultra Packet Core across India to accelerate digital transformation.

