Franklin Garden & Maintenance Services Company in Chiswick & West London

Professional & Expert Garden and Maintenance Services in Chiswick, West London”LONDON, CHISWICK, UNITED KINGDOM, November 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Franklin Gardens & Maintenance are based in Chiswick, West London. We will transform your garden and outside areas and maintain them beautifully to your own high-standards.
Our small team of gardeners and grounds specialists offer bespoke gardening services for properties in West London (Hammersmith, Chiswick, Fulham etc.) and further out in Surrey. We will create a garden-care programme specific to your property and preferences. We offer regular garden maintenance, planting and construction, in addition to specialist design and planting schemes.
Please see our website for more information and contact details www.franklinmaintenance.co.uk
Gardens thrive with care and attention, so whether your West London garden needs a complete overhaul, or just your lawn mowing, hedges cut or weeding, Franklin Gardens & Maintenance will take care of your gardens as if they were our own.
Franklin Gardens & Maintenance offers a combination of regular weekly or fortnightly gardening programmes, or one-off gardening services as and when you require assistance with your garden or exterior areas.
Our regular garden maintenance services for West London includes: Lawn Mowing, cutting and edging / Trimming, pruning and shaping shrubs and climbers / Hedge Trimming / Dead Heading of flowers at the appropriate time / Raking and digging over borders at frequent intervals / Weeding borders / Applying weed killer to weeds in paved and hard landscaped areas / Seasonal specific tasks / Disposal of & recycling of all green waste
Our larger garden projects can include: Planting Plans / Seasonal Clearance & Tidy Ups / Irrigation Systems / Decking & Patio Installation / Fire Pits & BBQ installation / Drive & Patio Pressure Washing / Hot Tub Maintenance
