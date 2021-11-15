Virtual Queue Management System Market Share to Outstrip $436.00 Mn by 2028 Growth Projections at 6.1% CAGR to 2028

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to The Insight Partner’ new study on “Virtual Queue Management System Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Component, Platform, Organization Size, End User, and Geography,” the market is projected to reach US$ 436.00 million by 2028 from US$ 287.37 million in 2021; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2021 to 2028.

Market Size Value in - US$ 276.82 Million in 2020

Market Size Value by - US$ 436.00 Million by 2028

Growth rate - CAGR of 6.1% from 2021-2028

Forecast Period - 2021-2028

Base Year - 2021

No. of Pages - 197

No. Tables - 110

No. of Charts & Figures - 91

Historical data available - Yes

Segments covered - Component , Platform , Organization Size , and End-User

Regional scope - North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA

Country scope - US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina

Report coverage - Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

A virtual queue allows businesses to create online waiting lines, which allows customers to get assistance without having to wait in real queues. In contrast, a traditional queue tethers the customers to the specified site as they wait to checkout or seek assistance. Companies providing virtual waiting experiences and customers using this service both profit from virtual queuing. Though consumers only see a smooth experience, the technology that supports these high-value simultaneous interactions must be improved. Further, the ongoing technological advancements are likely to enable front-line employees, shop managers, and corporate headquarters, among others, to assess and track important performance indicators such as wait times, staff service times, and service outcomes using suitable enterprise solutions. There is a continuous rise in the number of people visiting supermarkets and discount grocery stores, hospitals and clinics, and airports. This leads to crowded waiting rooms and long queues at these places, which can cause inconvenience for clients and, in turn, affects the business performance of the respective businesses. The adoption of virtual queue management systems market is likely to help enterprises overcome these issues.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Virtual Queue Management System Market

In North America, the US witnessed a large number of COVID-19 cases, with more than 20 million COVID cases; California, Texas, Florida, and New York are among the majorly affected areas. The federal government in the country did not impose nationwide lockdown in 2020; however, governors of few states decided to impose lockdown in their respective states. The lockdown hindered the operations of various industries, including manufacturing and IT. However, essential industries such as fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) and pharmaceuticals had to continue their operations. By early 2021, the condition is projected to be under control, while the demand for QMS solutions and services is expected to rise, owing to the rising need for improved customer experience and the development of individualized relationships with prospects. Several industries are aiming to implement a wide range of QMS solutions and services to support digital transformation programs that address mission-critical processes, optimize operations, and validate user identification. Many companies in North America are adopting virtual queue management systems to implement social distancing and control large crowds.

Component-Based Market Insights

Based on component, the virtual queue management system market is segmented into solution and services. The solution is developed and deployed according to the end user requirement and regular software updates are provided by the market players to the end users. The solution can also be integrated with the in-house CRM of the end users. Furthermore, these solutions are powered by advanced analytics and reporting tools, which allow the end user to map their service operations accordingly. Thus, with the increasing need for optimizing customer handling operations, the virtual queue management system is experiencing significant growth.

• In 2021, Boston Logan International Airport teamed with accesso Technology Group plc to pilot a virtual security line. This is accesso's first venture into the airline business, and it establishes Boston Logan International Airport as a leader in the deployment of technology that is proven critical to improving customer safety, trust, and loyalty while following the pandemic-related regulations.

• In 2021, Snoqualmie Casino inked a three-year arrangement with accesso Technology Group plc to deliver its accesso ShoWare box office ticketing solution. The solution will give customers a straightforward online box office experience, allowing them to purchase tickets in a few simple clicks, with the Casino's two performance venues featuring top-tier talent all year.

