TSItouch Celebrates 10 Years of Touch in 2021

Leading manufacturer of touchscreen and protective solutions, TSItouch celebrates its 10-year anniversary.UNIONTOWN, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading manufacturer of touchscreen and protective solutions, TSItouch celebrates its 10-year anniversary this month. The company will mark the occasion with several special events and other activities that will take place through the end of the year. Additionally, November 15th has been officially recognized as The World Needs More Touch Day to celebrate touch technology and the impact it has in bringing people together.
As the 10th anniversary arrives, the company continues to develop and manufacture advanced solutions that touch the world through visual technology. “To say that I am grateful and humbled by the company’s success over the past ten years would be an enormous understatement,” said Gary Mundrake, Founder and President of TSItouch as he reflected on 10 years in business. “I am equally grateful to all of the people who supported us along the way. That said, we’re just getting warmed up—our best days are ahead of us.”
TSItouch was founded by Mundrake in 2011 to provide customers with high-quality, cost-effective touchscreen, and protective solutions for commercial applications. Over the past decade, TSItouch has partnered with forward-thinking organizations to provide state-of-the-art display solutions that touch the world with visual technology.
About TSItouch
TSItouch strives to touch the world through visual technology. The employee-owned company is a leading manufacturer of touchscreen and protective solutions for commercial grade displays and video walls. TSItouch is dedicated to consistently providing customers with high-quality, cost-effective solutions. Customer satisfaction is the top priority of the organization and as a result, TSItouch offers the best products the industry has to offer.
