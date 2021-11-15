Coastal Paving and Excavating to Host 'War By The Shore 3' MMA Fight
California Paving Company throws their hat in the ring for a good causeMONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coastal Paving and Excavating is throwing their hat into the ring.
The west coast paving company is teaming up with R.E.A.L.I.T.Y., LLC to sponsor “War By The Shore 3,” a mixed martial arts event slated for Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021 at Broadway Ave in downtown Seaside, California.
War By The Shore
Individual wars will be fought in the cage, but it isn’t just an MMA fight. The purpose of the event is to show people they can unite and appreciate life together, and they can fight against the injustices and struggles that come from the ever-changing society we live in today. With rising gas prices, inflation, prejudice, violence, and food shortages, there is a constant war going on for someone each day, and this event brings an amazing energy that lets everyone know it’s okay to fight for diversity while fighting against all of the negatives that are thrown our way.
War By The Shore is a family-friendly event with live musical performances from some of the top artists in the Bay Area and Central Coast. There will be fully-stocked bars, food and drinks will be available, and doors open at 4:30 p.m. The first fight starts at 5:30 p.m.
Coastal Paving and Excavating
Coastal Paving and Excavating was established in 2014 by Michael Melicia and maintains a commitment to providing the highest quality paving, sealcoating, mechanical engineering, excavation and underground utility services in the Monterey Peninsula. Coastal has worked hard to establish a trustworthy reputation and believe that each project is an opportunity to continue to build trust with our customers in Monterey County.
Even during the pandemic, Coastal was able to double their sales from last year, and they are on pace to grow even more the coming year. That success has afforded them opportunities to give back to the community that has helped them become a force in the paving and excavating industry. Coastal recently created a local scholarship so an Oakland, California student-athlete can attend Denver Prep Academy in Denver, Colorado.
R.E.A.L.I.T.Y., LLC
R.E.A.L.I.T.Y. LLC is a group created to address the growing concern about the success rate of our youth and the way opportunity is being presented to them. This organization looks to create clubs that promote support, teamwork, and the common interests shared by the people in the area. At R.E.A.L.I.T.Y., strengthening the community is their main goal, and they achieve this through physical fitness, self-defense, and mixed martial arts.
A fighter’s arena is their sanctuary, and it is where their limits are pushed to the edge, mentally and physically. The War By The Shore 3 promotes positivity and strength through hand-to-hand combat, but it’s also about eradicating prejudice, violence, bullying, insecurity, and inequality, making our community and the world a safer, more positive place to live.
Michael Milicia
Coastal Paving and Excavating
