Intelligent Waves LLC Named Among Top 2021 NVTC Tech 100 Honorees and Jared Shepard, CEO, Honored as Top Leader
Jared Shepard, Intelligent Waves LLC’s Founder and CEO, Honored as Top Leader in the 2021 NVTC Tech 100 Awards Competition
Intelligent Waves LLC Named Among Top 2021 NVTC Tech 100 Honorees and Jared Shepard, CEO, Honored as Top LeaderRESTON, VA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Intelligent Waves LLC (IW), a cutting-edge IT systems integrator delivering high-impact transformational IT solutions to the Government's most mission-critical challenges, announced it was named an honoree among the Top Tech Companies in Northern Virginia 2021 NVTC Tech 100 Awards competition. In addition, Jared Shepard, the CEO, and Founder of IW was named one of the area's Top Tech Executives. Shepard is recognized as one of the most innovative business leaders in Northern Virginia's tech community after transforming his experiences serving in the U.S. Army in Iraq and Afghanistan into building an innovative tech company.
The NVTC Tech 100 lists ground-breaking companies, leaders, and innovators within the Greater Washington region's technology community. "While our nation continues to adapt to our new normal of living during a global pandemic, I am pleased that Virginia continues to be a leading tech hub of flourishing businesses and career opportunities. As a result, I am proud to announce that Intelligent Waves LLC is a 2021 NVTC Tech 100 honoree and is a key contributor to making our region a vibrant and inclusive place to live, work, and learn," said Jennifer Taylor, president and CEO of NVTC.
This year's program attracted 130 nominations across three award categories: Company, Executive, and NextGen Leader. Each of the nominations was carefully reviewed and considered by a panel of independent judges. As a result, the final NVTC Tech 100 Award list comprises 64 tech companies, 33 executives, and three emerging leaders — each consistently demonstrating dedication, vision, and innovation.
As a Veteran-Owned and Operated company, Intelligent Waves creates high-paying, high-tech jobs for veterans in Northern Virginia. Veterans make up nearly half of the organization's workforce. Founder and CEO Jared Shepard's veteran hiring initiatives have earned Intelligent Waves multiple national recognitions and awards. Intelligent Waves was recently honored as a Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce Distinguished Service Award Winner for the veteran-owned business of the year and was awarded the HIRE Vets Gold Medallion from the U.S. Department of Labor for its remarkable, remarkable performance success in veteran hiring, employment, and retention.
About Intelligent Waves LLC
Intelligent Waves LLC is a service-disabled veteran-owned small business (SDVOSB). The firm provides enterprise systems engineering, cloud computing and managed services, cyber and security architecture, mobility, operations, and intelligence analytics. For more information, visit www.intelligentwaves.com
Gal S Borenstein
Borenstein Group Inc.
+1 703-385-8178
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn