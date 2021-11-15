Pipettes And Accessories Market to Reach $1.8 Bn, Globally by 2026, Growing at a 4.0%, Says Coherent Market Insights
Different designs for various purposes with several levels of precision and accuracySEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Pipettes and Accessories Market, By Product Type (Accessories, Manual Pipettes, and Electronic Pipettes), by End User (Biotechnology Companies, Hospitals, Pharmaceutical, Academic & Research Institute), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) had a market valuation of around US$ 1.3 billion in 2017 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 4.0 percent during the forecast period (2018 - 2026).
Pipettes are a common laboratory instrument for handling measured liquid quantities. For distributing liquids, most clinical and research facilities have manual or electronic pipettes. The global pipettes and accessories market is likely to be driven by increased research and development activities for the discovery of innovative medications for diseases such as cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular illnesses. As per the International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers and Associations, about 6000 medicinal entities were in preclinical trials throughout the world in 2015. Pipettes are available in a variety of forms, including electronic and manual, single-channel and multi-channel pipettes, and are intended to function efficiently with a variety of dishes, plates, and tubes.
Pipettes must be built to reduce the danger of hand and upper limb stress because pipetting is a repeated job. As per a study released in 1994 by the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), using traditional pipettes for more than 300 hours per year is linked to an increased risk of shoulder and hand problems.
To increase their market share, major players in the market are working on developing innovative and effective products for a variety of cell cultures and experimental applications. In 2011, Hamilton created SoftGrip pipettes to solve laboratory ergonomic difficulties by reducing the amount of fatigue and pain associated with pipetting. It lowers the risks associated with the carpal tunnel syndrome.
Key Takeaways
Due to increased biotechnology and pharmaceutical R&D activities, as well as growing medication patent expirations, the global pipettes and accessories market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.0 percent over the forecast period (2018–2026). Due to over 25 future patent expirations, the US FDA indicated in November 2018 that it is focusing on improving outcomes and R&D throughout the biotech industry.
The electronic pipettes section, among product types, is estimated to create considerable revenue in 2018. Electronic pipettes are more ergonomic than manual pipettes since they require fewer operator forces to plunge. It also decreases the amount of time spent doing the same thing over and over again.
Competitive Landscape
Key companies contributing in the global pipettes and accessories market are Sartorius AG, Capp ApS, Lab Depot Inc., Gilson, Inc., Mettler-Toledo International, Inc., Eppendorf AG, Kimble-chase, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Socorex ISBA SA, Nichiryo Co., Ltd., Hamilton Company, Integra Biosciences AG, Greiner Bio-One International GmbH, Denville Scientific, Inc., Corning Inc., and BRAND GmbH + CO KG.
Detailed Segmentation:
By Product Type:
Manual Pipettes
Single-channel
Multi-channel
Electronic Pipettes
Single-channel
Multi-channel
Accessories
By End User:
Hospitals
Academic and Research Institutes
Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies
Others
