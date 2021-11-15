Arabinogalactan Market size worth $ 203.40 Million, Globally, by 2028 at 3.66% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

Increased consciousness towards the consumption of health supplements to maintain good health is beneficial to the Arabinogalactan Market. The key factor that is positively affecting the demand of the Arabinogalactan Market is the growing demand for supplements among children and adults.

/EIN News/ -- Jersey City, New Jersey, Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, “ Arabinogalactan Market ” By Type (Western Larch Source, Mongolian Larch Source), By Application (Food & Dietary Supplement, Pharmaceutical), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Arabinogalactan Market size was valued at USD 151.72 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 203.40 Million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 3.66 % from 2021 to 2028.

Global Arabinogalactan Market Overview

Arabinogalactan finds widespread usage in food products that are directed toward a population that prefers gluten-free, vegan, and starch-free products. With the rising population radically shifting towards the vegan lifestyle, the demand for vegan and starch-free products is likely on the rise, which, in turn, boosts the product demand in the food & beverage industry during the review period.

Arabinogalactan has been widely used for various purposes including complexation with drug molecules to enhance their bioavailability and arabinogalactan from larch trees possesses immunomodulatory properties, which increases the resistance to the common cold and related flu diseases. Therefore, strong product demand from the pharma sector also motivates market growth. Rising demand for health and dietary supplements is likely to offer robust opportunities for the growth of prebiotics, which are increasingly being used as an ingredient to formulate gut health, bone health, immunity boosting, and weight management dietary supplements.

Key Developments

Feb. 25, 2021, Thorne, a health and technology company seeking to disrupt the prevention and wellness market, announced it has merged with One Gevity, a health intelligence company with a proprietary, multi-omic platform that leverages artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to map, integrate, and understand the billions of dynamic and biological features that showcase the state of an individual’s health.

May 25, 2021, Thorne HealthTech, a leader in developing innovative solutions for a personalized approach to health and wellbeing, announced it has acquired the majority of outstanding shares of Drawbridge Health, a healthcare technology company founded in 2015 by GE Ventures and GE Healthcare that is focused on re-inventing the blood draw experience by offering a more comfortable and convenient blood testing solution through the One Draw A1C Test System.

April 12, 2021, Thorne HealthTech, a leader in developing the world’s most innovative solutions for a personalized approach to health and wellbeing, announced a strategic partnership with PreCon Health, Inc., a company focused on scientific discovery, innovation, and advancing safe and effective products that support healthy brain function, bringing to market the first multi-ingredient dietary supplements formulated to support pre-and post-impact brain health.

Key Players

The major players in the market are VetriScience Laboratories, Pure Encapsulations, LLC, Jilin Forest Industry Co., Ltd., Thorne Research Inc., Vital Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Lonza, Swanson Health Products, Inc., Ametis JSC, and FoodScience of Vermont, among others.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Arabinogalactan Market On the basis of Type, Application, and Geography.

Arabinogalactan Market, By Type Western Larch Source Mongolian Larch Source







Arabinogalactan Market, By Application Food & Dietary Supplement Pharmaceutical Other







Arabinogalactan Market by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



