Global DevOps Market Expected to Touch a Revenue of $23,362.8 million, Rising at a healthy CAGR of 22.9% from 2020 to 2027 - [207 Pages] Business Opportunity Insight Report by Research Dive

The global DevOps market is predicted to witness remarkable growth during the forecast period owing to the rising demand for advanced technologies to optimize business operations to cope with the changing market requirements worldwide. The North American region is anticipated to hold the maximum share of the market during the analysis period.

/EIN News/ -- New York, USA, Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Research Dive, the global DevOps market is predicted to garner $23,362.8 million in revenue and rise at a CAGR of 22.9% during the analysis period from 2020-2027.

As per our analysts, due to the increasing demand for advanced technologies to optimize business operations to meet the changing market requirements worldwide, the market is expected to thrive during the estimated timeframe. The growing utilization of DevOps platforms by numerous enterprises for automated software processes is helping businesses to develop better communication between stakeholders and customers. Furthermore, the increasing need for fast and constant application delivery systems is further expected to drive the growth of the DevOps market during the analysis period. Besides, the continuous incorporation of innovative technologies such as AI and ML is further predicted to foster the growth of the market over the forecast period. However, the initial high expenditure required for the implementation of advanced DevOps technology may hinder the growth of the market throughout the estimated period.

Covid-19 Impact on the DevOps Market

The outbreak of Covid -19 has adversely impacted several industries such as aviation, travel & hospitality, BFSI, logistics, and many others, however, it has had a positive impact on the DevOps market. The cloud-based systems and platforms have augmented the growth of several businesses through digital transformation enterprise operations. Further, the adoption and launching of highly scalable, reliable, and more secured IT infrastructure are the factors expected to fuel the growth of the market during the estimated period.

Segments of the DevOps Market

The report has divided the market into segments namely, solution, deployment type, end-user, and region.

Solution: Monitoring & Performance Sub-Segment to be Most Lucrative

The monitoring and performance sub-segment is projected to generate a revenue of $6,410.3 million and is expected to continue a steady growth during the analysis period. This is mainly due to the wide-angle utilization of DevOps tools for full-stack monitoring and performance management of infrastructures, cloud networks, mobile apps, and web servers, and many others. In addition, the constant monitoring of customer behavior and giving time response, and providing complete customer satisfaction are further expected to amplify the growth of the DevOps market over the forecast period.

Deployment Type: Cloud Deployment Sub-Segment to be Most Profitable

The dominance of cloud-based DevOps platforms is mainly due to the allowance of accessing files from anywhere at any time. Moreover, the lesser costs for deployment, testing, operation, and growing demand for software automation are the major factors further expected to augment the growth of the market’s sub-segment during the analysis period.

End-User: Small and Medium Enterprises Sub-Segment to Have Largest Market Share

The small and medium enterprises sub-segment is projected to have a steady growth during the forecast period. This is mainly because of the growing adoption of DevOps by SMEs to optimize and develop new services to compete with other industry players. Moreover, the growing implementation of DevOps technologies by most of the SMEs to deliver software automating processes is further expected to uplift the growth of the DevOps market’s sub-segment during the analysis period.

Region: North America Region Expected to Have Enormous Growth Opportunities

The North American region is projected to continue a vertical growth during the analysis period due to the presence of technically advanced economies such as the U.S, and Canada. Moreover, the existence of most competitive rivalries in this region who are always focusing on the development of the software and application that boosts the implementation of DevOps platforms is further predicted to upsurge the regional growth of the market during the forecast period.

Key Players of the DevOps Market

1. Alphabet

2. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development, LP

3. IBM

4. Amazon Web Services

5. Broadcom

6. Microsoft

7. Cigniti

8. Oracle

9. Alibaba Group Holding Limited

10. Micro Focus

These players are widely working on the development of several new business strategies and tactics to acquire leading positions in the global industry.

For instance, in September 2021. JFrog, a leading liquid software provider company of California, has announced its acquisition with Ufswift, a renowned provider and creator of a management platform for IoT and embedded Linux devices. With this acquisition, the companies have aimed to provide, first complete development-to-device platform that helps in bridging the gaps between IoT software and DevOps processes.

Further, the report also summarizes other aspects such as the financial performance of key players, SWOT analysis, latest strategic developments, and product portfolio. Click Here to Get Absolute Top Companies Development Strategies Summary Report.

