Wound Closure Market to Reach $2.3 Billion, Glabally by 2025 Booming at a CAGR 7.1%, Says Coherent Market Insights

Wound Closure Market Driven by Technological advancements and Strategic Collaborations among the Key Players

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global wound closure market By Product Type (wound dressings and surgical wound closure products), By Application (ulcer, surgical wounds, burn injuries, and other applications), By End User (hospitals, long-term care settings, and home care settings) and By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) was valued at US$ 2.3 billion in 2017 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period (2017 - 2025).

Growing elderly population, as well as, an increasing incidence of chronic wounds, pressure ulcers, venous ulcers, and diabetes ulcers as a result of increased cases of lifestyle disease, casualties, and accidents, are expected to be major driving factors for the global wound closure market growth during the forecast period. As the geriatric population is more prone to wounds and ulcers, skin breakdown with ulcers and chronic wound development is a typical clinical issue. Increasing number of surgical operations performed on the elderly population is projected to increase the risk of wound complications.

According to statistics released in the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) in November 2016, chronic wounds impact 6.5 million individuals in the U.S., with the healthcare system spending roughly US$ 25 billion on wound-related problems. According to statistics published in January 2016 by the Population Reference Bureau report, the rate of obesity among older individuals has grown from 31.6 % to 41.5 % among males aged 65 to 74, and from 17.7 % to 26.5 % among men aged 75 and above. Furthermore, this trend is projected to dramatically raise the health burden, including an increased risk of diabetes, osteoarthritis, cancer, stroke, and cardiovascular disease, all of which have a negative influence on wound healing in the elderly population.

Key Takeaways of the wound closure market:

• The global wound closure market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1 % between 2017 and 2025, due to the increased frequency of chronic wounds and the introduction of technically proficient wound closure solutions.

• For instance, in December 2015, Acelity completed acquisition of SNaP Treatment, which is disposable single-patient negative pressure wound therapy (NPWT) product portfolio, Spiracur Inc.

• The rising number of operations that result in wound indications post-surgery will boost the expansion of the wound closure industry in the near future.

• In the global wound closure market, hospitals are the major end-user segment due to increased hospital administration due to increasing cases of accidents, loss of human life and increased geriatric population administration with conditions of the lifestyle.

Some of the major companies operating in global wound closure market are Smith & Nephew plc, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter International Inc., Medtronic plc, Cardinal Health, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Integra LifeSciences Corporation, ConvaTec Group plc, Acelity L.P. Inc., and Molnlycke Health Care AB.

Detailed Segmentation:

By Product:

Wound Dressings

Foam Dressings

Hydrocolloid Dressings

Film Dressings

Alginate Dressings

Hydrogel Dressings

Collagen Dressings

Other Dressings

Surgical

Sutures

Absorbable Sutures

Non-absorbable Sutures

Staples

Tissue adhesive, sealant & Glues

Hemostats

Traditional/Basic Wound Closure Products

By Application:

Ulcers

Diabetic Ulcers

Venous Leg Ulcers

Pressure Ulcers

Acute & Sub-acute Ulcers

Arterial Ulcers

Surgical Wounds

General Surgery Wounds

Oncology Surgery Wounds

Urology Surgery Wounds

Cardiovascular Surgery Wounds

Obstetrics & Gynecology Surgery Wounds

Neuro & Spine Surgery Wounds

ENT Surgery Wounds

Orthopedic Surgery Wounds

Plastic, cosmetics & reconstruction Surgery Wounds

Burn Injuries

Other Applications

By End User:

Hospitals

Inpatient Settings

Outpatient Settings

Long-term care settings

Home Care Settings

Other end users

