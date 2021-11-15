Patient Positioning Devices Market To Surpass $1.3 Billion, Globally By 2025, Growing at a 4.2% CAGR by CMI

Patient Positioning Devices Market Offer Patient Comfort and Streamline Workflows

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Patient Positioning Devices Market, by Product Type (Accessories, Table, and Others), by Application (Diagnostics, Surgeries, and Therapeutics), by End User (Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Hospital, and Diagnostic Laboratories) and by Region (North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa) had a market valuation of US$ 985.4 million in 2017 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.2 percent during the forecast period (2017 – 2025).

Due to the increase in the number of chronic diseases and innovations in the field of patient positioning devices, the global patient positioning devices market is expected to achieve significant growth. The increase in product innovation is expected to drive the growth of the global market. The correct patient positioning is the most important aspect of every surgery because it has a significant impact on the outcome of the surgery. The smallest position error can have negative effects on the patient, such as excessive bleeding, nerve damage, increased or decreased blood pressure, heart problems, muscle strain, and shortness of breath.

Request Here Sample Copy (Get Full Perceptions in PDF - 140+ Pages) @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/1353

Companies offer a wide range of tools, from general surgical positioning systems to extremely specialized medical positioners for efficient and ergonomic operating rooms. In 2017, Innovative Medical Products, Inc. launched the Humbles LapWrap positioning pad, which allows patients' arms to be firmly fixed on both sides during surgery. It is a soft foam pad that is easy to use, and any person can easily access anesthesia cables and IV infusion tubes. In 2016, ZDi Solutions LLC launched the ZSystem Patient Positioning Device for conventional radiology and proton therapy facilities in the U.S.

The main players are focusing on R&D activities, approvals and product launches to drive business growth. In 2017, Mizuho OSI, a leading manufacturer of table-related patient care kits and specialty surgical beds, introduced the latest technology, the Levo Head Positioning System. This system provides a new head positioning system for all spinal operations from the cervical spine to the sacrum. Major industry players focus on strategic cooperation and acquisitions to increase market share. In February 2018, CIVCO Radiotherapy, a global provider of innovative, high-quality and patient-centered radiotherapy solutions, partnered with ESSEBI MEDICAL Srl, the exclusive provider of TOTIM fixation products. This collaboration is expected to allow CIVCO Radiotherapy to expand its product portfolio and provide solutions that emphasize patient safety, comfort, and better outcomes. In January 2018, SchureMed, Inc., a manufacturer of high-quality and innovative surgical patient positioning equipment and equipment, cooperated with a professional healthcare sales company, which is an acute care sales team, to promote its broad range of products in acute care.

Key Takeaways

Due to the growth of the elderly population, the increase in cancer incidence, the increase in patient awareness and the increase in diagnostic procedures, the global patient positioning devices market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period.

Among the products, due to increased demand in outpatient centers, hospitals, and other environments (such as diagnostic centers and specialty centers), the tablet segment has a dominant position in the global patient positioning devices market.

In the application segment, due to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, the surgical department has a dominant position in the global patient positioning devices market.

Among end users, due to the continuous increase in the number of global hospitals, the hospital sector occupies a dominant position in the global patient positioning devices market.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the highest growth rate during the forecast period due to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, coupled with the large population base and increasing demand for quality medical services.

Major companies contributing in the global patient positioning devices market are Medifa-Hesse GmbH & Co. Kg, Merivaara Corp., Mediland Enterprise Corporation, Hill-Rom, Inc., Leoni AG, Getinge AB, Elekta AB, Eschmann Equipment, Steris PLC, C-Rad, Civco Radiotherapy, Alvo, Xodus Medical Inc., Skytron, Dexta, Stryker Corporation, GE Healthcare, Smith & Nephew PLC, Innovative Medical Products, Inc., Schuremed, Opt Surgisystems S.R.L, and Mizuho OSI.

Buy This Research Report Now @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/1353

Table of Contents

Research Objective and Assumption

Research Objectives

Assumptions

Abbreviations

Market Purview

Report Description

Market Definition and Scope

Executive Summary

Market Snippet, By Product Type

Market Snippet, By Application

Market Snippet, By End User

Market Snippet, By Region

Coherent Opportunity Map (COM)

Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Restraints

Market Opportunities

Key Highlights

Pricing Analysis

Reimbursement Scenario

Regulatory Guidelines

Global Patient Positioning Devices Market, By Product Type, 2017 – 2025, (US$ Million)

Introduction

Market Share Analysis, 2016 and 2025 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2016 – 2025

Segment Trends

Tables

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2015 – 2025, (US$ Million)

Accessories

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2015 – 2025, (US$ Million)

Others

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2015 – 2025, (US$ Million)

Global Patient Positioning Devices Market, By Application, 2017 – 2025, (US$ Million)

Introduction

Market Share Analysis, 2016 and 2025 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2016 – 2025

Segment Trends

Surgeries

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2015 – 2025, (US$ Million)

Therapeutics

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2015 – 2025, (US$ Million)

Diagnostics

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2015 – 2025, (US$ Million)

Global Patient Positioning Devices Market, By End User, 2017 – 2025, (US$ Million)

Introduction

Market Share Analysis, 2016 and 2025 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2016 – 2025

Segment Trends

Hospitals

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2015 – 2025, (US$ Million)

Diagnostic Laboratories

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2015 – 2025, (US$ Million)

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2015 – 2025, (US$ Million)

Others

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2015 – 2025, (US$ Million)

Global Patient Positioning Devices Market, By Region, 2017 – 2025, (US$ Million)

Introduction

Market Share Analysis, By Region, 2016 and 2025 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, For Regions, 2016 – 2025

North America

Market Size and Forecast, By Product Type, 2015 – 2025, (US$ Million)

Market Size and Forecast, By Application, 2015 – 2025, (US$ Million)

Market Size and Forecast, By End User, 2015 – 2025, (US$ Million)

Market Size and Forecast, By Country, 2015 – 2025, (US$ Million)

U.S.

Canada

Latin America

Market Size and Forecast, By Product Type, 2015 – 2025, (US$ Million)

Market Size and Forecast, By Application, 2015 – 2025, (US$ Million)

Market Size and Forecast, By End User, 2015 – 2025, (US$ Million)

Market Size and Forecast, By Country, 2015 – 2025, (US$ Million)

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Europe

Market Size and Forecast, By Product Type, 2015 – 2025, (US$ Million)

Market Size and Forecast, By Application, 2015 – 2025, (US$ Million)

Market Size and Forecast, By End User, 2015 – 2025, (US$ Million)

Market Size and Forecast, By Country, 2015 – 2025, (US$ Million)

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Market Size and Forecast, By Product Type, 2015 – 2025, (US$ Million)

Market Size and Forecast, By Application, 2015 – 2025, (US$ Million)

Market Size and Forecast, By End User, 2015 – 2025, (US$ Million)

Market Size and Forecast, By Country, 2015 – 2025, (US$ Million)

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

ASEAN

Rest of APAC

Middle East

Market Size and Forecast, By Product Type, 2015 – 2025, (US$ Million)

Market Size and Forecast, By Application, 2015 – 2025, (US$ Million)

Market Size and Forecast, By End User, 2015 – 2025, (US$ Million)

Market Size and Forecast, By Country, 2015 – 2025, (US$ Million)

GCC

Israel

Rest of Middle East

Africa

Market Size and Forecast, By Product Type, 2015 – 2025, (US$ Million)

Market Size and Forecast, By Application, 2015 – 2025, (US$ Million)

Market Size and Forecast, By End User, 2015 – 2025, (US$ Million)

Market Size and Forecast, By Country, 2015 – 2025, (US$ Million)

South Africa

Central Africa

North Africa

Competitive Landscape

Heat Map Analysis

Market Share Analysis

Company Profiles

Alvo *

Company Profiles

Alvo*

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Financial Performance

Key Strategies

Recent Developments

Civco Radiotherapy

C-Rad

Dexta

Eschmann Equipment

Elekta AB

Getinge AB

GE Healthcare

Hill-Rom, Inc.

Innovative Medical Products, Inc.

Leoni AG

Merivaara Corp.

Medifa-Hesse GmbH & Co. Kg

Mizuho OSI

Opt Surgisystems S.R.L

Mediland Enterprise Corporation

Schuremed

Smith & Nephew PLC

Span America Medical Systems, Inc.

Steris PLC

Stryker Corporation

SkytronXodus Medical Inc.

Section

References

Research Methodology

About us and Sales Contact

Get Extensive Analysis of COVID-19 Impact on Patient Positioning Devices Market @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/1353

