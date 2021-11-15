Patient Positioning Devices Market To Surpass $1.3 Billion, Globally By 2025, Growing at a 4.2% CAGR by CMI
Patient Positioning Devices Market Offer Patient Comfort and Streamline Workflows
SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Patient Positioning Devices Market, by Product Type (Accessories, Table, and Others), by Application (Diagnostics, Surgeries, and Therapeutics), by End User (Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Hospital, and Diagnostic Laboratories) and by Region (North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa) had a market valuation of US$ 985.4 million in 2017 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.2 percent during the forecast period (2017 – 2025).
Due to the increase in the number of chronic diseases and innovations in the field of patient positioning devices, the global patient positioning devices market is expected to achieve significant growth. The increase in product innovation is expected to drive the growth of the global market. The correct patient positioning is the most important aspect of every surgery because it has a significant impact on the outcome of the surgery. The smallest position error can have negative effects on the patient, such as excessive bleeding, nerve damage, increased or decreased blood pressure, heart problems, muscle strain, and shortness of breath.
Companies offer a wide range of tools, from general surgical positioning systems to extremely specialized medical positioners for efficient and ergonomic operating rooms. In 2017, Innovative Medical Products, Inc. launched the Humbles LapWrap positioning pad, which allows patients' arms to be firmly fixed on both sides during surgery. It is a soft foam pad that is easy to use, and any person can easily access anesthesia cables and IV infusion tubes. In 2016, ZDi Solutions LLC launched the ZSystem Patient Positioning Device for conventional radiology and proton therapy facilities in the U.S.
The main players are focusing on R&D activities, approvals and product launches to drive business growth. In 2017, Mizuho OSI, a leading manufacturer of table-related patient care kits and specialty surgical beds, introduced the latest technology, the Levo Head Positioning System. This system provides a new head positioning system for all spinal operations from the cervical spine to the sacrum. Major industry players focus on strategic cooperation and acquisitions to increase market share. In February 2018, CIVCO Radiotherapy, a global provider of innovative, high-quality and patient-centered radiotherapy solutions, partnered with ESSEBI MEDICAL Srl, the exclusive provider of TOTIM fixation products. This collaboration is expected to allow CIVCO Radiotherapy to expand its product portfolio and provide solutions that emphasize patient safety, comfort, and better outcomes. In January 2018, SchureMed, Inc., a manufacturer of high-quality and innovative surgical patient positioning equipment and equipment, cooperated with a professional healthcare sales company, which is an acute care sales team, to promote its broad range of products in acute care.
Key Takeaways
Due to the growth of the elderly population, the increase in cancer incidence, the increase in patient awareness and the increase in diagnostic procedures, the global patient positioning devices market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period.
Among the products, due to increased demand in outpatient centers, hospitals, and other environments (such as diagnostic centers and specialty centers), the tablet segment has a dominant position in the global patient positioning devices market.
In the application segment, due to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, the surgical department has a dominant position in the global patient positioning devices market.
Among end users, due to the continuous increase in the number of global hospitals, the hospital sector occupies a dominant position in the global patient positioning devices market.
The Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the highest growth rate during the forecast period due to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, coupled with the large population base and increasing demand for quality medical services.
Major companies contributing in the global patient positioning devices market are Medifa-Hesse GmbH & Co. Kg, Merivaara Corp., Mediland Enterprise Corporation, Hill-Rom, Inc., Leoni AG, Getinge AB, Elekta AB, Eschmann Equipment, Steris PLC, C-Rad, Civco Radiotherapy, Alvo, Xodus Medical Inc., Skytron, Dexta, Stryker Corporation, GE Healthcare, Smith & Nephew PLC, Innovative Medical Products, Inc., Schuremed, Opt Surgisystems S.R.L, and Mizuho OSI.
