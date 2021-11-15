Anesthesia Video Laryngoscope Market to Hit $350.3 Million, Globally by 2026 Booming at a 6.8% CAGR by CMI

The anaesthesia video laryngoscope market is predicted to develop due to rising demand for technologically sophisticated laryngoscopes.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Anesthesia Video Laryngoscope Market, by Product Type (Un-channeled Video Laryngoscopes and Channeled Video Laryngoscopes), by End User (Hospitals, Critical Care Centers, and Ambulatory Settings), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) was valued at US$ 194.5 million in 2017, and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.8% over the forecast period (2018 – 2026).

Request Here Sample Copy (Get Full Perceptions in PDF - 140+ Pages) @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/1933

Due to increased demand for technologically sophisticated laryngoscopes, which are easier to use and require less time, the market is likely to rise at a significant rate. The anaesthesia video laryngoscope market is predicted to develop due to rising demand for technologically sophisticated laryngoscopes. The use and availability of anaesthetic video laryngoscopes is fast growing, and these items are simple to use. For anesthesia providers to adopt quickly, as it allows healthcare professionals to safely manage more patients, such as those who might need fiberoptic intubation.

Video laryngoscopy has a number of benefits for treating difficult situations, including faster intubation times and reduced trauma for patients. Professionals can now use the most up-to-date technology to make intubation easier and less traumatic for the patient. A large variety of video laryngoscopes are available, and the number is always growing. Many older devices are being changed as well. Companies that make anaesthesia video laryngoscopes are concentrating on developing and manufacturing technologically improved goods. It's a high-resolution, portable, and durable technology for clinicians in pre-hospital and hospital settings.

Furthermore, in order to achieve large market share, the manufacturers are concentrating on strategic collaborations and agreements. For example, Dilon Technologies purchased the CoPilot VL video laryngoscope for an unknown sum in January 2018 to broaden its airway and anaesthetics portfolio. Followed by this acquisition, the company launched CoPilot VL video laryngoscope in February 2018, an advanced airway management device to help providers have the best view of the airway when placing breathing tubes.

Key Takeaways of the Anesthesia Video Laryngoscope Market:

• The global anesthesia video laryngoscope market size is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.8% over the forecast period, owing to increasing demand for technologically advanced laryngoscopes.

• Among end user, the emergency department segment is estimated to hold the dominant position in the anesthesia video laryngoscope market, in 2017 due to increasing usage.

• North America holds a dominant position in the global market, owing to higher number of technologically advanced healthcare centers adopting these systems.

• Key players operating in the global anesthesia video laryngoscope market include Medtronic plc, Ambu A/S, Verathon Medical, Karl Storz, Teleflex, Daiken Medical Coopdech, Pentax-AWS, and Vyaire Medical.

Buy This Research Report Now @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/1933

Table of Contents

Research Objective and Assumption

Research Objectives

Assumptions

Abbreviations

Market Purview

Report Description

Market Definition and Scope

Executive Summary

Market Snippet, By Product Type

Market Snippet, By End User

Market Snippet, By Region

Coherent Opportunity Map (COM)

Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Restraints

Market Opportunities

Market Trends

Pricing Analysis

Technological Landscape

Regulatory Scenario

PEST Analysis

Global Anesthesia Video Laryngoscope Market, By Product Type, 2016 – 2026, (US$ Million)

Introduction

Market Share Analysis, 2018 and 2026 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017–2026

Segment Trends

Un-channeled video laryngoscopes

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2016 – 2026, (US$ Million)

Channeled video laryngoscopes

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2016 – 2026, (US$ Million)

Global Anesthesia Video Laryngoscope Market, By End User, 2016 – 2026, (US$ Million)

Introduction

Market Share Analysis, 2018 and 2026 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017–2026

Segment Trends

Hospitals

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2016 – 2026, (US$ Million)

Critical Care Centers

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2016 – 2026, (US$ Million)

Ambulatory settings

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2016 – 2026, (US$ Million)

Global Anesthesia Video Laryngoscope Market, By Region, 2016 – 2026, (US$ Million)

Introduction

Market Share Analysis, By Region, 2018 and 2026 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, For Regions, 2017–2026

North America

Market Size and Forecast, By Product Type, 2016 – 2026, (US$ Million)

Market Size and Forecast, By End User, 2016 – 2026, (US$ Million)

Market Size and Forecast, By Country, 2016 – 2026, (US$ Million)

U.S.

Canada

Latin America

Market Size and Forecast, By Product Type, 2016 – 2026, (US$ Million)

Market Size and Forecast, By End User, 2016 – 2026, (US$ Million)

Market Size and Forecast, By Country, 2016 – 2026, (US$ Million)

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Europe

Market Size and Forecast, By Product Type, 2016 – 2026, (US$ Million)

Market Size and Forecast, By End User, 2016 – 2026, (US$ Million)

Market Size and Forecast, By Country, 2016 – 2026, (US$ Million)

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Market Size and Forecast, By Product Type, 2016 – 2026, (US$ Million)

Market Size and Forecast, By End User, 2016 – 2026, (US$ Million)

Market Size and Forecast, By Country, 2016 – 2026, (US$ Million)

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East

Market Size and Forecast, By Product Type, 2016 – 2026, (US$ Million)

Market Size and Forecast, By End User, 2016 – 2026, (US$ Million)

Market Size and Forecast, By Country, 2016 – 2026, (US$ Million)

GCC

Israel

Rest of Middle East

Africa

Market Size and Forecast, By Product Type, 2016 – 2026, (US$ Million)

Market Size and Forecast, By End User, 2016 – 2026, (US$ Million)

Market Size and Forecast, By Country, 2016 – 2026, (US$ Million)

South Africa

Central Africa

North Africa

Company Profiles

Medtronic*

Ambu A/S

Verathon Medical

Karl Storz

Teleflex

Daiken Medical Coopdech

Pentax-AWS

Vyaire Medical

Analyst Views

Section

References

Research Methodology

About us and Sales Contact

Get Extensive Analysis of COVID-19 Impact on Anesthesia Video Laryngoscope Market @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/1933

