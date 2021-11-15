Anesthesia Video Laryngoscope Market to Hit $350.3 Million, Globally by 2026 Booming at a 6.8% CAGR by CMI
The anaesthesia video laryngoscope market is predicted to develop due to rising demand for technologically sophisticated laryngoscopes.
SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Anesthesia Video Laryngoscope Market, by Product Type (Un-channeled Video Laryngoscopes and Channeled Video Laryngoscopes), by End User (Hospitals, Critical Care Centers, and Ambulatory Settings), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) was valued at US$ 194.5 million in 2017, and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.8% over the forecast period (2018 – 2026).
Due to increased demand for technologically sophisticated laryngoscopes, which are easier to use and require less time, the market is likely to rise at a significant rate. The anaesthesia video laryngoscope market is predicted to develop due to rising demand for technologically sophisticated laryngoscopes. The use and availability of anaesthetic video laryngoscopes is fast growing, and these items are simple to use. For anesthesia providers to adopt quickly, as it allows healthcare professionals to safely manage more patients, such as those who might need fiberoptic intubation.
Video laryngoscopy has a number of benefits for treating difficult situations, including faster intubation times and reduced trauma for patients. Professionals can now use the most up-to-date technology to make intubation easier and less traumatic for the patient. A large variety of video laryngoscopes are available, and the number is always growing. Many older devices are being changed as well. Companies that make anaesthesia video laryngoscopes are concentrating on developing and manufacturing technologically improved goods. It's a high-resolution, portable, and durable technology for clinicians in pre-hospital and hospital settings.
Furthermore, in order to achieve large market share, the manufacturers are concentrating on strategic collaborations and agreements. For example, Dilon Technologies purchased the CoPilot VL video laryngoscope for an unknown sum in January 2018 to broaden its airway and anaesthetics portfolio. Followed by this acquisition, the company launched CoPilot VL video laryngoscope in February 2018, an advanced airway management device to help providers have the best view of the airway when placing breathing tubes.
Key Takeaways of the Anesthesia Video Laryngoscope Market:
• The global anesthesia video laryngoscope market size is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.8% over the forecast period, owing to increasing demand for technologically advanced laryngoscopes.
• Among end user, the emergency department segment is estimated to hold the dominant position in the anesthesia video laryngoscope market, in 2017 due to increasing usage.
• North America holds a dominant position in the global market, owing to higher number of technologically advanced healthcare centers adopting these systems.
• Key players operating in the global anesthesia video laryngoscope market include Medtronic plc, Ambu A/S, Verathon Medical, Karl Storz, Teleflex, Daiken Medical Coopdech, Pentax-AWS, and Vyaire Medical.
Table of Contents
Research Objective and Assumption
Research Objectives
Assumptions
Abbreviations
Market Purview
Report Description
Market Definition and Scope
Executive Summary
Market Snippet, By Product Type
Market Snippet, By End User
Market Snippet, By Region
Coherent Opportunity Map (COM)
Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis
Market Dynamics
Drivers
Restraints
Market Opportunities
Market Trends
Pricing Analysis
Technological Landscape
Regulatory Scenario
PEST Analysis
Global Anesthesia Video Laryngoscope Market, By Product Type, 2016 – 2026, (US$ Million)
Introduction
Market Share Analysis, 2018 and 2026 (%)
Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017–2026
Segment Trends
Un-channeled video laryngoscopes
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2016 – 2026, (US$ Million)
Channeled video laryngoscopes
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2016 – 2026, (US$ Million)
Global Anesthesia Video Laryngoscope Market, By End User, 2016 – 2026, (US$ Million)
Introduction
Market Share Analysis, 2018 and 2026 (%)
Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017–2026
Segment Trends
Hospitals
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2016 – 2026, (US$ Million)
Critical Care Centers
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2016 – 2026, (US$ Million)
Ambulatory settings
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2016 – 2026, (US$ Million)
Global Anesthesia Video Laryngoscope Market, By Region, 2016 – 2026, (US$ Million)
Introduction
Market Share Analysis, By Region, 2018 and 2026 (%)
Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, For Regions, 2017–2026
North America
Market Size and Forecast, By Product Type, 2016 – 2026, (US$ Million)
Market Size and Forecast, By End User, 2016 – 2026, (US$ Million)
Market Size and Forecast, By Country, 2016 – 2026, (US$ Million)
U.S.
Canada
Latin America
Market Size and Forecast, By Product Type, 2016 – 2026, (US$ Million)
Market Size and Forecast, By End User, 2016 – 2026, (US$ Million)
Market Size and Forecast, By Country, 2016 – 2026, (US$ Million)
Brazil
Mexico
Argentina
Rest of Latin America
Europe
Market Size and Forecast, By Product Type, 2016 – 2026, (US$ Million)
Market Size and Forecast, By End User, 2016 – 2026, (US$ Million)
Market Size and Forecast, By Country, 2016 – 2026, (US$ Million)
Germany
U.K.
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
Market Size and Forecast, By Product Type, 2016 – 2026, (US$ Million)
Market Size and Forecast, By End User, 2016 – 2026, (US$ Million)
Market Size and Forecast, By Country, 2016 – 2026, (US$ Million)
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East
Market Size and Forecast, By Product Type, 2016 – 2026, (US$ Million)
Market Size and Forecast, By End User, 2016 – 2026, (US$ Million)
Market Size and Forecast, By Country, 2016 – 2026, (US$ Million)
GCC
Israel
Rest of Middle East
Africa
Market Size and Forecast, By Product Type, 2016 – 2026, (US$ Million)
Market Size and Forecast, By End User, 2016 – 2026, (US$ Million)
Market Size and Forecast, By Country, 2016 – 2026, (US$ Million)
South Africa
Central Africa
North Africa
Company Profiles
Medtronic*
Ambu A/S
Verathon Medical
Karl Storz
Teleflex
Daiken Medical Coopdech
Pentax-AWS
Vyaire Medical
Analyst Views
Section
References
Research Methodology
About us and Sales Contact
