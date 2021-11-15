Pharmaceutical Filtration Market Predicted to Grow Rapidly in Coming Years, Claims AMR

Asia-Pacific region is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report, Published by Portland-based research firm Allied Market Research, the global pharmaceutical filtration industry was $5.37 billion in 2018, and is expected to reach $7.74 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2019 to 2026. The membrane filters segment held the largest share in 2018, contributing to more than one-fourth of the pharmaceutical filtration market. Moreover, the segment is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period, owing to increase versatility & efficiency, lower operation costs, high performance, and ease of use influence.

The nanofiltration technique segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period, due to the complete removal of a wide range of contaminants and their use for color removal, heavy metal elimination, water-softening, nitrates elimination, pretreatment for reverse osmosis, and decontamination. However, the microfiltration segment held the largest share in 2018, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the pharmaceutical filtration market, owing to advantages of microfiltration such as low operating pressure, relatively cheap price, low energy consumption as compared to nano-filtration osmosis.

North America held the largest share in 2018, contributing to around two-fifths of the market. This is due to the development of technological advanced pharmaceutical filtration products, increased adoption of filtration products for the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industry, surge in production of biologics and generics, and rise in non-government & government initiatives to promote healthcare. However, the market across the Asia-Pacific region is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period. This is owing to improvement in healthcare infrastructure, rise in production of APIs and biologics, the developing R&D sector, surge in healthcare reforms, and technological advancements in the field of healthcare.

Major market players

• 3M Company

• Danaher Corporation (Pall Corporation)

• Amazon Filters Ltd.

• General Electric Company (GE Healthcare)

• Eaton Corporation Plc

• Meissner Filtration Products, Inc.

• Graver Technologies, LLC

• Parker-Hannifin Corporation

• Merck & Co., Inc.

• Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A.

