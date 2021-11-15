Pre-Insulated Pipes Market Growth, Demand Overview and Trends Analysis Report 2021-2028

Reports And Data

The development of oil and gas industries owing to the growth in population is propelling the market growth

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Pre-Insulated pipe market is forecast to reach USD 14.22 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Pre-insulated pipes are employed to hold a steady temperature, cooling facilities, and transport fluids from heating and reduce energy losses to residential, commercial installations, and industrial. The pipes are constituted of three layers: insulation layer, carrier pipe, and outer jacket. Integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and the internet of things (IoT) technologies are expected to assist in the development of district heating and cooling system-based supply chains, thereby sustaining traction to the demand for these pipes across the regions.

The market for pre-insulated pipes is influenced by the rising demand for residential as well as commercial purposes, the evolution of environment friendly chemicals required by various industries, and development of oil and gas industries, which require large quantities of pipeline systems. The major advantages offered by pre-insulated pipes are reduced on-site labor, lower maintenance, excellent thermal efficiency, improved safety, and superior quality.

The previous-mentioned factors collectively create drivers for the market growth, while factors such as unfavorable effects of pre-insulated pipes pose limitations in the market. The high cost for installation of these pre-insulated pipes poses a major drawback in the growth driving factors along with the fluctuations in the prices of raw materials for production. Consistent developments in the pipeline systems owing to innovative efforts have enhanced the efficiency of pre-insulated pipes.

The populace of Asia Pacific has been shifting towards the youth, and the purchasing potential of this young population is also increasing during the forecast period. Most of the developing countries are looking at India and China as the market leaders in this region along with Japan. The absence of a requirement for heating or cooling facilities in residential compounds due to economic conditions causes the market to grow at a high growth rate as well as in size due to their position being in close proximity to European and North American regions.

Key participants are Georg Fischer AG, Logstor, Uponor, Watts Water Technologies, Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Kabelwerke Brugg, Polypipe Group PLC, and Isoplus Fernwaermetechnik GmbH, CPV Ltd., and ZECO Aircon Ltd., among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

• Below ground pre-insulated pipe segment is set to experience the highest CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period. This is because of the increased adoption of district heating and cooling systems. For long-distance pipelines, underground pre-insulated pipes are used since they reduce the number of joints, fitting elements as well as welding operations.

• Flexible pre-insulated pipes have been observed to have held a market share of 48.0% in the year 2018. Being more costly for installation, these pipes are restricted for utilization in major sectors. With higher commercialization in this market, the utilization of this segment shall increase.

• The category of District Heating and Cooling (DHC) has held the largest market share of 37.1% in the year 2018. This is owing to the increased requirement of heating and cooling facilities in residential as well as commercial sectors. The requirement for energy-efficient and environment-friendly infrastructure are driving the demand for pre-insulated pipes in this segment.

• Asia Pacific is forecasted to grow with a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period. Countries like India, China, and Japan are rapidly catching up with the growth in the pipeline material market. Oil and gas production, along with rapid urbanization, has caused the market to develop in this region.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Pre-Insulated pipes market on the basis of pipe type, installation type, end-users, and region:

Pipe Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Flexible Pre-Insulated Pipe

• Rigid Pre-Insulated Pipe

Installation Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Below Ground Pre-Insulated Pipes

• Above Ground Pre-Insulated Pipes

End-Users Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Infrastructure and Utility

• Oil and Gas

• District Heating and Cooling

• Others

The research study includes an in-depth analysis of the market using advanced research methodologies such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. The report further explores the key business players along with their in-depth profiling, product portfolio, and strategic business decisions. The report has been formulated through extensive primary and secondary research and further validated by analysts, industry experts, and market professionals. The report also sheds light on the recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and product launches, among others.

Regional analysis covers assessment of import/export, production and consumption ratio, supply and demand, cost, price, estimated revenue and gross margins, and presence of key players in the region. The report also offers insights about revenue growth, market size, market share, technological advancements, and presence of key players in each region.

Regional Bifurcation of the Pre-Insulated Pipes Market Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

