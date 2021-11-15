Native Collagen Market Size, Company Revenue Share, Key Drivers & Trend Analysis, 2021–2027 | Reports And Data

Reports And Data

The demand for nutritious foods and increased understanding of collagen in the health and medical industries is driving the demand for the market.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reports and Data have recently published a novel report on the global Native Collagen Market to provide details about ongoing and upcoming activities in the Native Collagen industry. The global market is expected to reach USD 252.3 million in 2027 from USD 170.7 Million in 2019 with a CAGR of 4.9%. The research report offers in-depth information about market share, market size, revenue growth, drivers, restraints, limitations, growth opportunities, and top companies in the market.

Native collagen has an unprocessed protein source, which is used in many uses such as bone and joint healing, wound dressing, regeneration of tissues, and various skincare products. Peptides and gelatin are further extracted or hydrolyzed. Processed goods in many fields, such as food and drinks, personal care and cosmetics, photography, as well as healthcare, are used for various purposes. Increased demand is expected to increase the yields of processed goods from these end-use industries, thus hindering the growth of the market.

In dietary supplements, implants, and cell growth, natural collagen is also used. The segment growth can be attributed to the product's growing use in scientific activity. Native collagen is commonly used in bone and joint health dietary supplements. It is used as a coating solution for cell attachment, development, differentiation, migration, and morphogenesis in cell culture activities.

Market Overview:

The materials and the chemical market is rapidly expanding in terms of revenue in recent years and over the forecast period owing to increasing demand for raw materials and chemicals for various industrial applications such as paper and paint, food and beverages, healthcare and pharmaceutical, manufacturing, construction, and agriculture. Revenue growth of the global Native Collagen Market is attributed to factors such as rapid industrialization and urbanization, increasing awareness about green energy, rising inclination towards eco-friendly and biodegradable products, and rising presence for packaged food. In addition, increasing investments in research and development activities, rising disposable income, and increasing demand for products such as soaps, detergents, perfumes for daily usage are fueling the market growth.

In order to comply with the regulatory norms, requirements, and guidelines, the majority of producers in the local collagen market make substantial investments in R&D. Due to price competition on the market, the product is a niche. Most local collagen suppliers concentrate on working with more than one producer. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Thermo Fisher, Aviva Systems Biology Corporation, and RayBiotech, Inc. are among the key players in the industry. The production of the product for cell culture activities is carried out by the majority of companies.

Top Key players in the market:

Creative Enzymes, Vetoquinol S.A., Symatese, REPROCELL USA Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., RayBiotech, Inc., Aviva Systems Biology Corporation, Bioiberica S.A.U, Cosmo Bio, and Rockland Immunochemicals Inc., among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The growing popularity of the product is expected to promote growth in many applications, such as cosmetics, healthcare, and pharmaceutics.

A growing understanding of the therapeutic condition of rheumatoid arthritis and osteoarthritis for wound healing and treatments is expected to increase product demand further.

Most market players offering indigenous collagen are integrated into the value chain and also sell extracted products.

In January 2019, Rousselot and Firmalis joined the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) for 2019 as the sole official distributor of Peptan collagen solutions in France.

The Marine Source segment is expected to grow in revenue over the predicted period.

The largest application category was wound clothing due to the capacity of the product, by inhibiting metalloproteinase, for the treatment of chronic wounds.

Asia Pacific is expected to see a remarkable CAGR in the near future as healthcare and cosmetics products in the region are rapidly being consumed.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented into the Native Collagen Market on the basis of Source, Application, and Region:

Source Outlook

Bovine

Porcine

Poultry

Marine

Others

Application Outlook

Bone & Joint Reconstruction

Wound Dressing

Tissue Regeneration

Cosmetics (Topical)

Others

Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA

