Sodium Phosphate Market Size Is Likely To Reach a Valuation of Around USD 503.0 Million by 2027: Reports and Data

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Sodium Phosphate Market is forecast to reach USD 503.0 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Sodium phosphate is an odorless hygroscopic crystalline common granular salt of sodium, chemically bonded with phosphate ions, which is manufactured by complete neutralization of phosphoric acid with a high purity sodium hydroxide and sodium carbonate and subsequent crystallization. Phosphate anions can form three different condensed forms of sodium phosphate such as di-anions, tri-anions, and tetra-anions. The global market is growing at a substantial pace due to the growing demand for sodium phosphate in food processing applications such as thickening agent, leavening agent, emulsifying agent, pH balancing stabilizer, and others. An escalation in the number of gastrointestinal (GI) diseases has actively uplifted the demand for sodium phosphate due to its wide usage in such diseases.

Increasing demand for sodium phosphate in online retails especially in the emerging nations coupled with high investments in R&D of sodium phosphate, are fueling the market growth.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to retain its dominance in the global market. The market is North America is growing at a significant pace due to the extensive use of sodium phosphate in various industry verticals. China and India are some of the fastest-growing markets in the world, and the United States and China hold some of the most prominent players in the market.

Top Key participants:

PhosAgro, The Mosaic Company, Ma'aden, Agrium Inc., Hawkins Inc., EuroChem, The Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan, AksharChem, Innophos Holdings, Inc., and Israel Chemicals Ltd., among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Sodium Phosphate injection is used as a phosphate supplement which treats or prevents hypophosphatemia low phosphorus content in blood. Also, before the colonoscopy test, this chemical is utilized in order to empty or clean the colon that is large intestines or bowel, which helps produce a clear view of the colon walls. Medical & pharmaceutical sub-segment is forecasted to get a CAGR of 5.3% throughout the period 2019 to 2027.

Growing penetration of the online retailing businesses for the chemicals and materials, especially in the emerging nations in the Asia Pacific, is helping the market grow by broadening the outreach in the areas where the offline vendors are unavailable. Also, due to the non-involvement of distributors in the supply chain model, the profit margin is way more than that of the offline retailing sales channel. The online retailing is expected to gain a market share of 33.9% by 2027.

For the foods & beverages such as deli meat, canned tuna, processed meat, baked foods, fast foods, and other processed food items this chemical substance has vast use in the final processing and manufacturing. Sodium phosphate is used in stabilizing texture of the processed foods. It helps bacon moist or deli meats moist and inhibit spoilage. Processed food stabilizing sub-segment is growing at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.

European region is forecasted to witness significant growth in the overall market, with 25.6% of market possession by 2027, having grown with a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period. The Netherlands holds some of the most prominent players in this region.

North America, with its high demand for sodium phosphate emulsifying & stabilizing agent, is accounted to retain a significant position in the global market by 2027, and the CAGR is calculated to be 5.6% during the forecast period.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Sodium Phosphate market on the basis of distribution channel, application, end-use verticals, and region:

Distribution Channel Outlook

Online Retailing

Offline Retailing

Application Outlook

Application

Leavening & Emulsifying Agent

Processed Food Stabilizing

pH Balance & Saline Laxatives

Other Applications

End-Use Verticals Outlook

Food & Beverage Industry

Medical & Pharmaceutical

Personal Care & Water Treatment

Others

Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America

Market Dynamics:

The materials and chemicals industry is rapidly gaining traction over the forecast period and is expected to expand significantly in the coming years. Technological advancements and rising innovation are key factors boosting global market growth. The global Sodium Phosphate market is projected to register robust revenue CAGR during the forecast period between 2021 and 2027. Increasing awareness about green energy and eco-friendly biodegradable products, environmental impact due to carbon emissions are few key factors supporting market growth. High demand for various chemicals and raw materials in various industrial sectors such as food and technology, pharmaceutical and biotechnology, manufacturing, paint and coating, paper, plastic among others. In addition, increasing research and development activities, growing demand for products like perfumes, soaps and detergents for daily usage along with rising disposable income across the globe are further boosting market growth.

Conclusively, all aspects of the Sodium Phosphate market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects.

