GCC Perfume Market Report 2021: Industry Overview, Growth, Trends and Forecast till 2026 | Syndicated Analytics

ALBANY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Perfume refers to a fragrant liquid that is prepared by combining aroma compounds, essential oils, water, alcohol, solvents, fixatives, etc. It is formulated on the basis of various scent families, such as oriental, floral, amber, green, musk, woody, herbaceous, etc. In recent years, perfumes have gained traction in the GCC region as they enhance the overall personality of an individual by offering a pleasant scent to the body.

Note: Our analysts are continuously monitoring the influence of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market. This insightful information is included in the report to improve the efficiency, resilience and overall performance of businesses.

GCC Perfume Industry Trends and Drivers:

Inflating disposable incomes and rising living standards of consumers represent some of the primary factors catalyzing the GCC perfume market. The availability of premium categories of different fragrances and perfumes is also propelling the demand for good-quality perfumes.

Furthermore, the introduction of perfumes and fragrances produced according to halal regulations is catering to the Islamic population across the region. Besides this, significant growth in the GCC tourism sector in recent years is leading to a rise in duty-free sales, which is further anticipated to positively influence the regional perfume market over the forecasted period.

GCC Perfume Market Segmentation:

Type

End use

Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The report also provides insights on the competitive landscape of the GCC perfume industry with the leading players profiled in the report.

