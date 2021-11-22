Submit Release
We Pay More Funding Provides Benefits of Selling a Structured Settlement

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We Pay More Funding is pleased to announce they help individuals who would benefit from selling a personal injury structured settlement to get their cash faster. Their team understands the hassle of waiting for structured settlement payments and works to help individuals get approved to sell their structured settlement for a lump sum payment.

At We Pay More Funding, they understand individuals who receive a structured settlement payments over time often need the money more quickly to pay for medical bills and other expenses. When individuals sell their structured settlement, they are free to use the money for whatever they need, including paying medical bills, starting a business, or any other purpose. Rather than waiting to get the entire settlement paid out, clients can get the money they need without the lengthy wait by selling some or all of their future payments.

We Pay More Funding helps individuals navigate the court approval process to ensure they have the best chance of approval to sell their settlement for a lump sum payment. Giving them fast access to the cash.

Anyone interested in learning about the benefits of selling a structured settlement can find out more by visiting the We Pay More Funding website or by calling 1-877-431-0704 to learn more.

About We Pay More Funding: We Pay More Funding provides financial assistance by purchasing structured settlement payments, lottery winnings, and annuity payments to help individuals get their money faster. They handle all the legal aspects of transferring the payments and provide a lump sum payment to their clients. With years of experience, individuals get the assistance they need through a transparent process.

Company: We Pay More Funding
Address: 16 NE 4th St. STE 210
City: Fort Lauderdale
State: FL
Zip Code: 33301
Email address: info@wepaymorefunding.com

Erica Holland
We Pay More Funding
+1 877-431-0704
info@wepaymorefunding.com

