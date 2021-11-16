LIVE this Thursday November 18th thought leader Dawson Church joins Jennifer K. Hill on Awake TV Network

Dawson Church, PhD, founder of EFT Universe, Author and Thought Leader Author, Speaker, TV Host and Entrepreneur Jennifer K. Hill Bliss Brain book by Dawson Church, PhD Awake TV Network https://www.awaketvnetwork.live/

Church shares tools for becoming resilient that he applied when his own house burned to the ground

Happiness requires no "because"” — Dawson Church, PhD

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jennifer K. Hill interviews thought leader and award-winning science writer, Dawson Church, PhD. Church shares tools from his new book, Bliss Brain, and how those tools helped him to be resilient in the face of his home burning down. He also discusses the importance of meditation and suggests trying Eco meditation, which is a culmination of many scientific tools to drop into a meditative state.

About Dawson Church, PhD

Dawson Church, PhD, is an award-winning science writer with three best-selling books to his credit. The Genie in Your Genes (YourGeniusGene.com) was the first book to demonstrate that emotions drive gene expression. Mind to Matter, (MindToMatter.com) showed that the brain creates much of what we think of as “objective reality.” Bliss Brain (BlissBrain.com) demonstrates that peak mental states rapidly remodel the brain for happiness. Dawson has conducted dozens of clinical trials, and founded the National Institute for Integrative Healthcare (NIIH.org) to promote groundbreaking new treatments. Its largest program, the Veterans Stress Project, has offered free treatment to over 20,000 veterans with PTSD over the past decade. Dawson shares how to apply these health and performance breakthroughs through EFT Universe (EFTUniverse.com), one of the largest alternative medicine sites on the web.

About Jennifer K. Hill

Jennifer K. Hill has appeared on many major news outlets around the world including: KNX Radio, BBC News, ABC, NBC, FOX and E! News, and has been quoted in numerous online articles as well including The Ladders and Glassdoor. In addition, Jennifer has been featured speaker for various conferences, law firms and corporations around the United States.

In 2013, Jennifer published her book “Stop Hoping, Start Hunting! A Job Seeker’s Guide to Finding a Dream Job,” and in 2020 she published "101 Spiritual Tools for Uncertain Times." She has also since published two widely acclaimed white papers focused on transformation in the legal industry.

She recently co-founded Om Heals with YouTube influencer, Moon Cho.

Jennifer also co-hosts a weekly podcast with Brandon Maslan, called “Get Yourself the Job” where she interviews experts and authors from around the world on the subject of landing one’s dream job. Jennifer is very passionate about contributing to her community. She built her first school in Nepal in 2017 by partnering with BuildOn.org and recently built her second school in Senegal in November of 2019.

Recently, Jennifer Hill has partnered with renown celebrity vocal coach Arthur Joseph to create a masterclass on deeper listening. Arthur's exclusive clientele includes Pierce Brosnan, Quincy Jones and Emmitt Smith.

About Awake TV Network:

Coined the "Spiritual Netflix," Awake TV is an interactive conscious media platform that hosts weekly live-streaming shows on a wide variety of awakening topics including both free and subscriber based content.

