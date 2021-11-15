Healthcare RFID Market Size Will Reach USD 3.5 Billion by 2026 | Extensive Advancements in Automation and Technology propelling Global Market, Says Facts & Factors

[213+ Pages Research Study] According to market research report published by Facts and Factors, the demand analysis of global RFID in Healthcare Market size & share revenue is expected to grow from USD 1.8 Billion in 2020 to reach USD 3.5 Billion by 2026, at 12.7% annual CAGR during 2021-2026. The top market companies profiles included in report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Alien Technology Corporation, Gao RFID, Inc., Honeywell International, Inc., Impinj, Inc., Mobile Aspects, Inc., RF Technologies and Others.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global RFID in Healthcare Market size & share expected to reach to USD 3.5 Billion by 2026 from USD 1.8 Billion in 2020, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.7% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026”

Report Overview & Coverage: What is RFID in Healthcare?

RFID stands for radio frequency identification and this technology functions on a tag-based system. A special tag is attached to an item and radio waves of similar frequency can track that tag. This entire system contains three parts ­ reader, antenna, and transponder. Combined together with the healthcare sector, these systems are integrated into patient tracking and history records, equipment tracking, medicine, and pharmaceutical tracking, and others to name a few.

Industry Major Market Players

Alien Technology Corporation

Gao RFID Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Impinj Inc.

Mobile Aspects Inc.

RF Technologies

Radianse

sTiD RFID

Solstice Medical LLC

Stanley Healthcare

LogiTag

CenTrak

SpaceCode

Terso Solutions

Ingenica Solutions

Market Growth Drivers:

The primary driving factors for the global RFID in healthcare contribute to improving demands for inventory management requests in pharmacies, hospitals, and biotechnology companies coupled with rising patient safety by healthcare providers to name a few. Additionally, increased integration of low-cost and high efficacy of RFID systems coupled with increased adoption of automation processes will increase the footprint of the global RFID in healthcare market during the advent of the forecast period. Moreover, an increasing number of R&D-related activities coupled with the ability of the latter for processing real-time tracking and analytics will fuel the growth of the global RFID in healthcare market during the advent of the forecast period.

The global RFID in healthcare market is driven by rising demands from blood banks, laboratories, and pharmaceutical companies coupled with the rising sophistication of computers and software to name a few. Rising technological advancements coupled with increasing patient care demands will fuel the growth of the global RFID in healthcare market during the advent of the forecast period. However, a higher cost of implementation and increasing technical complexities are expected to decrease the growth of the global RFID in healthcare market during the advent of the forecast period.

Component-based segmentation analysis

Based on components, the “Tags” sub-segment dominated the global RFID in healthcare market by holding nearly 50% share in the market. The key reason behind its dominance is the huge penetration rate in numerous sectors. The sub-segment is expected to bloom splendidly at a CAGR of around 25% throughout the forecast period.

End-User based segmentation analysis

Based on the end-user, the global RFID in healthcare market is segmented into biotechnology companies, hospitals, and pharmaceutical companies. Among all, hospitals accounted for more than 40% share in the global market. However, analysts' prediction states that the “biotechnology companies” category is likely to flourish at a faster pace during 2019–2026.

Report Attribute Details Market Size 2020 Value USD 1.8 Billion Market Forecast for 2026 USD 3.5 Billion Expected CAGR Growth CAGR 12.7% from 2021-2026 Base Year 2020 Forecast Year 2021-2026 Top Market Players Alien Technology Corporation, Gao RFID, Inc., Honeywell International, Inc., Impinj, Inc., Mobile Aspects, Inc., RF Technologies, Radianse, and Others Segments Covered Product, Application, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Pricing Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Market Segmentation

The global RFID in healthcare market is segmented into product, application, and region.

The global RFID in healthcare market is divided into systems & software and tags on the basis of product. The tag segment is expected to witness the largest market share during the advent of the forecast period owing to the ability of these devices to resume functionality at any given location coupled with various tracking concerns such as assets leading to better inventory management to name a few. Additionally, these systems are integrated into personnel, equipment, and inventory tracking coupled with the ability to prevent the distribution of counterfeit drugs will cement the latter’s dominant position during the advent of the forecast period. Based on application, the global RFID in healthcare market is classified into asset tracking, patient tracking, pharmaceutical tracking, blood tracking, and others. The pharmaceutical tracking category is expected to witness the largest market share during the advent of the forecast period owing to the rising adoption of the technology for identifying counterfeit drug packets coupled with added benefits for organizations, patients, and supply chain partners to name a few. Moreover, avoiding proliferation and distribution of drugs posing a greater risk for the health of users coupled with rising demands for reducing wastage of time during transport measures will cement the dominant market share of the latter.

Regional Dominance:

North America is expected to witness the largest market share during the advent of the forecast period owing to the rising number of hospitals, rising regulations aimed at improving patient safety, and increasing mandates for equipment to name a few. Additionally, the presence of developed healthcare infrastructure and an increasing number of prominent key market players in the region will increase the footprint of the RFID in healthcare market during the forecast period. A higher awareness regarding the advantage of RFID-based services and solutions coupled with the reduction of medication-based errors will boost the growth of the RFID in healthcare market during the advent of the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growing CAGR during the advent of the forecast period owing to the region being the home to a large number of pharmaceutical and life science firms coupled with rising demand for effective supply chain management needs to name a few.

Browse the full “RFID in Healthcare Market By Product (Systems & Software & Tags), By Application (Asset Tracking, Patient Tracking, Pharmaceutical Tracking, Blood Tracking, & Others), And By Regions - Global & Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast 2021 - 2026" report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/rfid-in-healthcare-market-report

This report segments the global RFID in Healthcare Market as follows:

Global RFID in Healthcare Market: By Product Segment Analysis

Systems & Software

Tags

Global RFID in Healthcare Market: By Application Segment Analysis

Asset Tracking

Patient Tracking

Pharmaceutical Tracking

Blood Tracking

Others

