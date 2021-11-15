Global Online Dating Service Market to Reach $9.20Billionby 2025: AMR

Online Dating Services Market

Online Dating Services Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025

POTLAND, 5933 NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, #205, OR 97220, UNITED STATE, November 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The market across North America is projected to hold the largest share throughout the study period. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 5.6% from 2021 to 2027.

As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global online dating service market is expected to garner $9.20 billion by 2025, registering at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2018 to 2025. The report highlights market characteristics, growth by segmentation, market potential, and competitive landscape.

Shankar Bhandalkar, a Senior Analyst, Consumer Goods at Allied Market Research, stated, “Rise in adult population accounting for unmarried and single people, increase in inclination toward non-monogamous relationships, lucrative options provided by online dating services drive the growth of the global online dating service market. However, availability of fraudulent and large number of unpaid customers who are satisfied with limited access and features hinder the market growth. On the contrary, surge in social media marketing to promote online dating services and increase in millennial population are expected to open new opportunities for the market players in the future.”

Covid-19 pandemic impact on the market:-

The global online dating service marketis divided based on service, subscription, and region.

Based on service, the adult dating segment would manifest the highest CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. However, the social dating segment would maintain its dominance in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period.

On the basis of subscription, the annual subscription segment would showcase the highest CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period. However, the quarterly segment is expected to hold the largest share throughout the forecast period.

The global online dating service marketreportincludes an in-depth analysis of the major market players such as Badoo, Match Group, Inc., Grindr LLC, Spice of Life, The Meet Group Inc., Love Group Global Ltd., eharmony, Inc., Spark Networks SE, Zoosk Inc., and rsvp.com.au Pty Ltd.

