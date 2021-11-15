Pea Protein Market Report 2021, Industry Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, and Forecast 2026

Pea Protein Market Report

Pea Protein Market is expected to reach a value of US$ 1,305 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 10.6% during 2021-2026.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Overview:

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Pea Protein Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global pea protein market size reached US$ 704 Million by 2020. On account of the aforementioned factors, the market is expected to reach a value of US$ 1,305 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 10.6% during 2021-2026. Pea protein refers to a high-quality source of protein that is primarily derived from yellow peas. It comprises of globulin, albumin, prolamin, and glutelin, in which globulin and albumin are major storage proteins in pea seeds. Pea protein is rich in essential nutrients, including branched-chain and arginine amino acids. It is sold in several forms, such as powder, bar, milk, etc., and generally has a neutral taste. As a result, pea protein finds various applications in the food industry as a food additive, dietary supplement, and dairy protein substitute.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Pea Protein Market Trends:

The growing trend of vegetarian- and veganism is primarily driving the global pea protein market. In addition to this, the increasing risk of heart-related diseases is encouraging consumers to seek non-meat protein options, which is further propelling the market growth. Moreover, as pea protein is gluten- and dairy-free, it serves as a suitable alternative for people who suffer from lactose intolerance or gluten allergy. Besides this, pea protein also forms an integral part of several weight-management and sports nutrition products that are gaining traction among health-conscious consumers. Furthermore, the inflating disposable incomes and rising health and wellness expenditures of consumers are expected to fuel the pea protein market in the coming years.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• Axiom Foods, Inc.

• Cosucra-Groupe Warcoing

• Nutri-Pea Limited

• Roquette Frères S.A.

• Shandong Jianyuan Foods Co., Ltd

• Sotexpro SA

• The Scoular Company

• Naturz Organics

• Fenchem

• Glanbia Plc

Breakup by Product Type:

• Isolates

• Concentrates

• Textured

Breakup by Application:

• Dietary Supplements

• Bakery Products

• Meat Substitutes

• Beverages

• Others

Breakup by End User:

• Retail

• Institutional

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2015-2020)

• Market Outlook (2021-2026)

• COVID-19 Impact on the Market

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Structure of the Market

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

