At 17.3% CAGR, P2P Payment Market to Reach $9,097.06 Billion By 2030 | Top Impacting Factors and Business Opportunities

P2P Payment Market

Increase in acceptance of online banking, mobile banking, and e-commerce by consumers and rise in adoption of smartphones among younger generation boost the P2P payment market growth.” — Vivek Karmalkar

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise in acceptance of mobile banking, online banking, and e-commerce by consumers and increase in adoption of smartphones among the younger generation are a few of the factors that boost the P2P payment market.

As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global P2P payment market generated $1,889.16 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to reach $9,097.06 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 17.3% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of major investment pockets, key segments, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape, and key players.

Pramod Borasi, Senior Research Analyst at Allied Market Research, stated "Near field communication (NFC) segment is anticipated to witness a significant growth in the coming years due to rise in demand for better connectivity between devices and increase in production of NFC-based smartphones around the world”.

COVID-19 Pandemic Scenario:

1. Many financial institutions and banks offer their customers new digital tools and techniques to enable and expedite P2P payments during the COVID-19pandemic. This led to the adoption of these services.

2. The increase in the adoption of P2P payments among people during the pandemic as they needed to transfer money to their loved ones in case of emergencies, hospitalization, and others.

Factors such as rise in acceptance of online banking, mobile banking, and e-commerce by consumers, increase in the adoption of smartphones among the youth, and rise in the m-commerce sector across the developing countries are a few of the factors propelling the market growth. However, increase in data breaches and security issues in P2P payments can hinder the market growth. Factors such as surge in demand for fast & hassle-free transaction services and increase in usage of NFC, RFID, and host card emulation technology in P2P payments are expected to open many doors of opportunities for the market players.

The P2P payment market is segmented on the basis of end-user, transaction mode, application, payment type, and region. Based on payment type, the remote segment contributed to the highest share in 2020, accounting for more than three-fifths of the total share, and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. However, the proximity segment is predicted to manifest the fastest CAGR of 18.9% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on application, the retail segment held the highest share in 2020, contributing to nearly one-third of the global P2P payment market, and is anticipated to lead throughout the forecast period. However, the hospitality & transportation segment is expected to exhibit the largest CAGR of 22.1% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest share in 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the total share, and is projected to continue its leading position by 2030. The same region is expected to manifest the largest CAGR of 20.1% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

Key leading players of the global P2P payment market include Circle International Financial Limited, Alibaba.com, Apple Inc., WePay Inc., Google LLC, One97 Communications Limited (Paytm), PayPal Holdings Inc., Square, Inc., Wise Payments Limited, and Zelle.

