Educational Robot Market 2021, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Top Companies and Forecast 2026

Educational Robot Market Report

IMARC Group expects the global educational robot market to grow at a CAGR of around 16% during 2021-2026.

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Educational Robot Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global educational robot market size is currently experiencing robust growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global educational robot market to grow at a CAGR of around 16% during 2021-2026. An educational robot is an automated learning support tool that uses realistic educational simulations. It is equipped with innovative engineering solutions and can be controlled by using voice commands and gestures. Educational robots are commonly available in humanoid and non-humanoid variants. These robots encourage the development of essential communication and interpersonal skills among students. Education robots deliver content based on arts, science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM), history, geography and computer programming. These robots also aid in enhancing problem-solving capabilities and boosting creativity. Educational robots are widely used across special-education institutes, schools and colleges.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends:

The global educational robot market is primarily being driven by widespread product adoption in kindergarten to 12th grade (K-12) schools. Educational robots are widely being used due to their effective interactive capability and to enhance scientific and technological learning in schools. Moreover, various technological advancements, such as the development of artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled educational robots that assist in tracking the performance of the students and provide a personalized learning experience, are providing a thrust to the market growth. Other factors, including the launch of affordable educational robots, along with the widespread adoption of humanoid robots for students with special needs, are creating a positive outlook for the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• Adele Robots

• Aisoy Robotics

• Arrick Robotics

• Blue Frog Robotics

• DST Robot Co.

• Hanson Robotics

• Idmind

• Macco Robotics

• Pal Robotics

• Primo Toys

• Probotics America

• Qihan Technology Co.

• Robobuilder

• Robotis

• Softbank Robotics Corp.

Breakup by Component:

• Hardware

o Sensors

o Actuator

o Power Source

o Control System

o Others

• Software

Breakup by Product Type:

• Humanoid

• Non-Humanoid

Breakup by End-User:

• K-12

• Universities

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2015-2020)

• Market Outlook (2021-2026)

• COVID-19 Impact on the Market

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Structure of the Market

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

