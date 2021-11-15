Dietary Fiber Market Report 2021, Size, Share, Trends, Scope, Demand and Opportunity 2026

Dietary Fiber Market Report

By IMARC Group, the global dietary fiber market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 8% during 2021-2026.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Overview:

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Dietary Fiber Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global dietary fiber market size exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the global dietary fiber market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 8% during 2021-2026. Dietary fibers, or roughage, represent indigestible complex carbohydrates present in numerous food products, including fruits, vegetables, nuts, lentils, grains, etc. There are primarily two kinds of dietary fibers, soluble and non-soluble, which assist in maintaining the proper functioning of the digestive system. The soluble fibers facilitate weight loss and control cholesterol and blood sugar levels in the body. In contrast, insoluble fibers absorb water to normalize bowel movements and maintain the proper functioning of the stomach and intestines. Dietary fibers aid in preventing duodenal ulcers, irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), hemorrhoids, constipation, etc.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/dietary-fibre-market/requestsample

Global Dietary Fiber Market Trends:

The rising consumer inclination towards maintaining a healthy lifestyle is primarily driving the dietary fibers market. Besides this, the growing adoption of fiber-rich vegetarian and vegan foods as an alternative to meat and meat-based products is also catalyzing the product demand. In addition to this, extensive research and development (R&D) activities are being conducted to use byproducts, such as peanut skins and hulls, to improve the overall efficiency of dietary fibers, which is further augmenting the market growth. Additionally, the wide availability of various fortified food products and expanding consumer expenditures on food and nutrition will continue to bolster the dietary fibers market over the forecasted period.

Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/dietary-fibre-market

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• Archer Daniels Midland

• Cargill Inc.

• DowDuPont

• FutureCeuticals Inc.

• Grain Processing Corporation

• Ingredion Inc.

• Kerry Group

• Lonza Group AG

• Nexira SAS

• Roquette Frères

• Südzucker

• Tate & Lyle

Breakup by Type:

• Soluble Dietary Fiber

o Inulin

o Pectin

o Polydextrose

o Beta-glucan

o Others

• Insoluble Dietary Fiber

o Cellulose

o Hemicellulose

o Chitin & Chitosan

o Lignin

o Fiber/Bran

o Resistant Starch

o Others

Breakup by Source:

• Fruits and Vegetables

• Cereals and Grains

• Legumes

• Nuts and Seeds

Breakup by Application:

• Functional Foods and Beverages

• Pharmaceuticals

• Animal Feed

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2015-2020)

• Market Outlook (2021-2026)

• COVID-19 Impact on the Market

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Structure of the Market

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Latest Market Research Reports by IMARC Group (2021-2026):

• Micromachining Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/micromachining-market

• Interactive Projector Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/interactive-projector-market

• Leaf Blower Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/leaf-blower-market

• Big Data Software Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/big-data-software-market

• Thermal Energy Storage Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/thermal-energy-storage-market

• Terminal Automation Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/terminal-automation-market

• Vibration Sensor Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/vibration-sensor-market

• Industrial Refrigeration System Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/industrial-refrigeration-system-market

• Inertial Measurement Unit Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/inertial-measurement-unit-market

• Botanical Ingredients Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/botanical-ingredients-market

Also Read:

China Hand Sanitizer Market Research Report

Italy Hand Sanitizer Market Research Report

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.