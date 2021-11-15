Freight Forwarding Market worth USD 277.5 Bn by 2028, registering a CAGR of 5.0%

Freight Forwarding Market 2021 Development Trend, Chain Suppliers and Distributor Analysis Research Report” — Coherent Market Insights

The global freight forwarding market was valued at US$ 204.6 Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 277.5 Bn by 2028 at a CAGR of 5.0% between 2021 and 2028.

Freight Forwarding Market report provides a detailed analysis of global request size, indigenous and country- position request size, segmentation request growth, request share, competitive Landscape, deals analysis, impact of domestic and global request players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, openings analysis, strategic request growth analysis, product launches, area business expanding, and technological inventions

The players in the global freight forwarding market are focusing on merger and acquisition in order to attract new customers and enhance its global presence. For instance, in October 2020, DSV Panalpina A/S, a transport and logistics company, acquired Prime Cargo from Mitsui-Soko Group in Japan. The acquisition of Prime Cargo offers new opportunities for the company and its customers.

Major Key players in this Market:

Agility, Bolloré Logistics, CEVA Logistics, DB Schenker, DHL Global Forwarding, Dimerco, DSV Panalpina A/S, Expeditors International, Hellmann Worldwide Logistics, Kuehne + Nagel International AG, MGF (Manitoulin Global Forwarding), Nippon Express Co., Ltd., and UPS Supply Chain Solutions

This statistic report indicates the growth opportunities of the global Freight Forwarding market. It also puts light on the segmentation aspects of the global Freight Forwarding market industry. Along with that, this report also gives information related to the regional classification and its impact on the global Freight Forwarding market demands.

Freight Forwarding Market Segmented Into

By Mode of Transport

Air Freight Forwarding

Ocean Freight Forwarding

Road Freight Forwarding

Rail Freight Forwarding

By Services

Transportation & Warehousing

Packaging & Documentation

Insurance

Value-added Services (Customs Clearance, Transportation Tracking, and others)

Regional Outlook:

The report on the global Freight Forwarding market demonstrates each factor grounded on regions and other parts. This report outlines the features that are impacting the request worldwide. The countries considered in the report are the Us, Canada, India, China, Japan, Brazil, Mexico, and numerous further. The request has registered outstanding growth in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and other regions.

The Study Objectives of This Report Are:

To Dissect and Study the Global Freight Forwarding Market Capacity, Production, Value, Consumption, Status (2013-2017) And Forecast (2021-2028);

Focuses on The Key Freight Forwarding Market Manufacturers, To Study the Capacity, Production, Value, Market Share and Development Plans in Future.

Focuses on The Global Key Manufacturers, To Define, Describe and Dissect the Market Competition Landscape, Swot Analysis.

To Define, Describe and Forecast the Request by Type, Operation and Region.

To Dissect the Global and Crucial Regions Request Implicit and Advantage, Occasion and Challenge, Conditions and Pitfalls.

To Identify Significant Trends and Factors Driving or Inhibiting the Request Growth.

To Dissect the Openings in The Request for Stakeholders by Relating the High Growth Parts.

To Strategically Dissect Each Submarket with Respect to Individual Growth Trend and Their Donation to The Request

To Dissect Competitive Developments Similar as Expansions, Agreements, New Product Launches, And Accessions in The Request

To Strategically Profile the Key Players and Comprehensively Analyze Their Growth Strategies

Global Freight Forwarding Market Highlights:

Literal and current script

Trends and developments

Request cast

Price analysis and cast

Order’s five forces analysis

SWOT analysis

Value chain analysis

